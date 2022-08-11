Home / Trending / Raksha Bandhan 2022: See huge rakhi made by Odisha sand artist Sudarsan Pattnaik

Updated on Aug 11, 2022 01:05 PM IST
  • Raksha Bandhan 2022: In a recent Twitter post by Odisha sand artist Sudarsan Pattnaik, one gets to see how he has made a gigantic Rakhi on the Puri sea beach.
Raksha Bandhan 2022: This is the huge rakhi made by Odisha sand artist Sudarsan Pattnaik.&nbsp;(Twitter/@sudarsansand)
BySohini Sengupta

Raksha Bandhan 2022: Sand artist Sudarsan Pattnaik who is based in Odisha, is known to take to his social media handles in order to share the various amazing sand sculptures that he makes on certain occasions. And on the occasion of Raksha Bandhan, Pattnaik has taken to his Twitter handle in order to share a photo of a gigantic rakhi that he made on the sea beach of Puri in Odisha. Shared today itself, the post has already received over 4,000 likes and the numbers are only going up.

Raksha Bandhan is a festival that falls on the full moon day (Purnima) of Shravan or Sawan month. On this day, the sisters tie Rakhi on their brother's wrists and wish them a long, prosperous and happy life. In return, the brothers promise to protect their sisters throughout their life. Siblings also exchange special gifts on this day, with brothers pampering sisters with their favourite things.

Take a look at the post shared by Sudarsan Pattnaik right here:

With above 400 retweets, this post has also received various comments. Many of these comments have shared their very own Raksha Bandhan wishes and greetings.

rakshabandhan rakhi sudarsan pattnaik viral twitter + 3 more
