Ram Kapoor's dog barks at a sculpture of another dog. Watch amusing video

Published on Oct 09, 2022 08:23 AM IST

Ram Kapoor's beloved dog is confused in the Instagram video when he sees a little sculpture that resembles him.

Ram Kapoor's dog barks at a sculpture like him.(Instagram/@iamramkapoor)
ByVrinda Jain

Dogs are hilarious, adorable animals, and their antics always win us over. Whatever they are doing, it always makes our day better. The internet is filled with dog videos; you will never get bored watching them. Recently, actor Ram Kapoor also shared a funny video of his dog where he can be seen barking over a statue. The actor often shares the shenanigans of his dog and posts about him. The recent clip that he shared over Instagram is too funny to miss.

In the short video, the dog is bamboozled after seeing a small sculpture that looks like him. Then he starts barking at the sculpture and looks confused. In the video, Ram Kapoor can be heard giggling and asking his dog 'what happened?' The dog then stares him back and continues barking.

Take a look at the full video here:

This video was uploaded just a few hours back on Ram Kapoor's Instagram. Since this, it has been viewed 50,000 times and has up to 5,000 likes and several comments. After seeing this video, Ram Kapoor's wife and actor wrote, "Hahahahahahahhaha don't trouble him." Another person wrote, "Probably feels betrayed that you brought another dog without telling him first." Some person in the Instagram comment section said, "This is so cute. Poor him, competition aa gaya uske liye (his is so cute. Poor him. He now has a competition). A fourth person wrote, "This is cuteness overloaded with jealousy."

