Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt's Brahmastra trailer is out and so are Twitter memes

Alia Bhatt has taken to her Instagram page to share the trailer of her upcoming movie with her husband and co-star Ranbir Kapoor. The movie Brahmastra will be released on September 9 this year and the anticipation for the movie has been sky-high. Ever since the trailer has dropped, many people have taken to their Twitter handles to share their reactions and several funny memes that they could possibly think of.

But before we get into that, take a look at the trailer for the much-awaited Brahmastra movie:

A Twitter user named @maymayholic__ has taken to their handle in order to share a thread of Brahmastra memes that will make you laugh out loud because of how relatable yet hilarious they are. Take a look at some of the following memes to know how many of these templates you are familiar with or can relate to.

The first meme in this thread references the 2001 movie Lagaan which starred Aamir Khan in the lead role:

This one references a mid-credit scene from the movie Avengers: Age Of Ultron. Thanos puts on a glove and says "Fine, I'll do it myself." Here’s the Brahmastra spin on it:

You might relate to the following meme if you are quite into Snapchat and maintaining its streaks:

Here are some more hilarious tweets that made it to this thread and will possibly make you roll on the floor with laughter:

And of course, the trailer could not have been complete with the super hit song Kesariya from this movie, Brahmastra, that has been sung by Arijit Singh. This particular meme highlights just that:

Have you watched the Brahmastra trailer yet? If so, what did you think of it?