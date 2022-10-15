Ranveer Singh reacts after influencer with down syndrome recreates his looks

Social media sites are full of content, and there are many who love to follow fashion trends. In fact, fashion influencers have a large following where they educate people about upcoming trends, style tips, and more. Among these influencers, Akash Chiripal, a 31-year-old with down syndrome, has gained a massive following for his style. Chiripal's Instagram is filled with experimental looks and style tips. The influencer even recreates many of the popular looks by Bollywood celebrities. Recently, Chiripal recreated some of Ranveer Singh's most iconic looks, and even Ranveer Singh was amazed by his efforts!

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

In a video shared on Chiripal's Instagram, you can see that he has recreated the Bollywood actor's style by wearing different clothing and accessories to match the style. He even posed as Ranveer Singh and took photos in a similar manner.

Take a look at Akash Chiripal's recreation of Ranveer Singh looks here:

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

After posting this reel, Ranveer Singh took a notice and shared Chiripal's post on his Instagram stories. The actor wrote, "Samshed it, bro!" Take a look at it here:

Ranveer Singh shared Chiripal's reel. (Instagram/@Ranveersingh)

Since Akash Chiripal shared this reel, it has been viewed more than six lakh times. The reel also has more than 4000 likes and several comments. Many people were impressed with his styling and efforts. One person in the Instagram comments wrote, "Looking amazing!" Another person wrote, "You went off!!!" A third person added, "Killer style." Many other users even tagged Ranveer Singh in the post so he could take notice of this. Others have reacted using emojis.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}