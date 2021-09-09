Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Trending / Ranveer Singh’s double ponytail hair style sparks meme fest
trending

Ranveer Singh’s double ponytail hair style sparks meme fest

Ranveer Singh’s new look became an inspiration for social media users who like sharing memes.
By Trisha Sengupta
PUBLISHED ON SEP 09, 2021 06:02 PM IST
Ranveer Singh's double ponytail look sparks memes.(Twitter/@jhampakjhum)

A new hairstyle sported by Ranveer Singh while at the launch event of RC 15 has prompted people to come up with hilarious memes. The Padmavat actor was seen wearing a blazer with a pair of formal pants. It is, however, his unusual hairstyle that stood out. He tied his hair into two ponytails.

Ranveer Singh’s new look became an inspiration for social media users who like sharing memes. However before taking a look at the rib-tickling memes, here is a picture of the actor in his new look.

Ranveer Singh sports a double ponytail look. (Varinder Chawla)

Here’s a Twitter user who found a connection between the actor’s hairstyle and a Wifi router.

RELATED STORIES
Ranveer Singh's new look prompts memes. (Twitter/@anmol_banga)

Take a look at this post that may leave you giggling:

Someone tried to come up with a reason behind Singh’s quirky fashion choice:

Meme trend on Ranveer Singh's new look. (Twitter/@memer_bro_xx01)

Take a look at some other memes:

What are your thoughts on the memes?

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
ranveer singh meme
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Proud papa dog meets his adorable puppies for the first time. Watch

Sania Mirza plays ‘guess the animals’ game with son Izhaan, video wows people

Tweeple imagine ‘honest titles’ for popular films in this hilarious trend

‘Singing cop’ whom Akshay Kumar praised shares tale of his journey. Watch
TRENDING TOPICS
Horoscope Today
Gold Price
Afghanistan
Covid vaccine
Aadhaar
Akshay Kumar
India Covid Cases
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP