Rare mob of white kangaroos spotted in Australia, netizens call them 'gorgeous'

Published on Mar 10, 2023 01:18 PM IST

White kangaroo sightings are rare, so after a wildlife sanctuary spotted a mob of them, numerous photos of them have gone viral on Facebook.

White kangaroos spotted in Australia.(Facebook/@Panorama Wildlife Sanctuary)
White kangaroos spotted in Australia.
ByVrinda Jain

The wildlife can truly be spectacular in a lot of ways, especially when you come across animals that are rare to find. Recently, a group of white kangaroos was found in the Panorama Wildlife Sanctuary, a private wildlife sanctuary in Australia's Mornington Peninsula. As spotting white kangaroos is uncommon, several pictures of them have gone viral on Facebook.

According to National Geographic albinism can cause the white colour in animals. it develops when an animal has one or more defective genes from both parents, which prevent the body from producing melanin, the primary pigment responsible for skin, fur, and eye colour.

As finding white kangaroos is rare, a few pictures of them have gone viral.

Take a look at the pictures below:

These pictures were shared by Panorama Garden Estate on Facebook. Since being shared, the images have been liked over 200 times. The post also has several comments.

Check out a few reactions below:

An individual in the post's comments section said, "You do such a wonderful job in keeping so many animals safe and offering them such a peaceful life." Another person added, "I've never seen so many albinos in a mob before." "So many white ones, just gorgeous. Would love to see them one day," added a third.

kangaroo australia
