Rare white deer spotted in UP's wildlife sanctuary, netizens call it 'awesome'

Officers from the Indian Forest Service (IFS) are excellent at educating and enlightening the public about a range of wildlife. They often post various things about the wildlife on social media. This time, officer Akash Deep Badhawan piqued netizens interest by posting a picture of a rare albino deer on Twitter.

According to National Geographic, albinism causes the white colour in animals. It occurs when an animal inherits one or more faulty genes from both parents, which stop the organism from making melanin, the main pigment responsible for the colour of the skin, fur, and eyes.

As the IFS shared the pictures of the rare white deer, he wrote, "Staying true to its tagline, "Katarniaghat- Where rare is common," an albino spotted deer fawn was sighted this morning." The IFS officer credited Pulkit Gulati from Gharial Conservation Team for the picture. Along with this, he also shared a picture of the white deer.

