Ratan Tata birth anniversary: Founder of 500 crore company pays tribute to ‘mentor’, distributes cancer meds for free

Ratan Tata birth anniversary: The late Ratan Tata is remembered not just for his business acumen and foresight but also as an astute investor. People are taking to social media on his birth anniversary to honour his extraordinary contributions. Among them is Arjun Deshpande, founder and CEO of Generic Adhaar. Taking to Instagram, he shared that he paid tribute to his “mentor” by distributing free medicines among cancer patients. Ratan Tata birth anniversary: Arjun Deshpande with the late industrialist. (Instagram/@arjun.deshpande_official)

“Today on 87th Birthday of my Mentor Ratan Sir’s I am feeling grateful to keep the promise and making his last dream of Cancer Medicines Affordable to every Indian distributed Free Cancer Medicines to 87th Patients from Generic Aadhaar and for next one year will give cancer medicine cost to cost to all Cancer Patients,” he wrote.

“As Ratan Tata Sir always use to say cancer medicines are not just for Rich but every individual can afford that I Promise on Ratan Sir’s Birthday will work more for the society to solve this burning problem,” he added.

In a video he shared, he talks about trying his best to reduce the price of cancer medicines and make them affordable for everyone.

“Really, you are doing a great work,” wrote an Instagram user. Another added, “This is amazing.” A third posted, “Really great.”

According to a 2023 report by CNBC, he has over 2,000 stores nationwide and has generated close to 10,000 jobs. His company aims to make medicines accessible and affordable for all. He captured Ratan Tata’s attention after his first TED talk. Eventually, the late business mogul and philanthropist decided to back the startup.

“Our vision is not to expand just in urban areas, but also in 3-tier cities or the rural part of the country”, he said to the outlet.

Veteran industrialist Ratan Tata died at a Mumbai hospital aged 86.