Ratan Tata's millennial manager Shantanu Naidu approached for selfie by Mumbai engineer Shahrukh Khan

A young engineer who moved to Mumbai for work had an unexpected encounter with Shantanu Naidu, who is best known as industrialist Ratan Tata's manager. Shantanu Naidu clicked a selfie with the Mumbai engineer. (LinkedIn/Shahrukh Khan)

The engineer, whose name is Shahrukh Khan, shared a heartwarming note on how he mustered the courage to walk up to Naidu while on his way back home from work.

"Initially, I was incredulous to see an individual so closely affiliated with Mr Ratan Tata sir exhibiting such unassuming demeanour," he wrote on LinkedIn.

Khan, who had dreamt of meeting Ratan Tata, was stunned to see the visionary icon's close aide on the streets of Mumbai.

"He graciously consented to a photograph. His warmth and kindness were exceptional, rendering the experience truly memorable," Khan said in his LinkedIn post.

The post also had a selfie which was clicked by Naidu, who donned a Tata Motors ID card around his neck.

"Thank you, Shantanu Naidu Sir, for your humility and generosity. This remains a cherished memory," the engineer said.

Naidu dropped a brief comment in the post. “Best of luck buddy,” he said.

Earlier this week, 30-something Naidu announced that he has taken up the role of general manager and head of strategic initiatives at Tata Motors.

Reflecting on his personal connection with the company, he added, “I remember when my father used to walk home from the Tata Motors plant, in his white shirt and navy pants, and I would wait for him in the window. It comes full circle now.”