Menu Explore
Search Search
Thursday, Feb 06, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Ratan Tata's millennial manager Shantanu Naidu approached for selfie by Mumbai engineer Shahrukh Khan

ByShylaja Varma
Feb 06, 2025 12:47 PM IST

Shahrukh Khan, an engineer in Mumbai, met Shantanu Naidu, Ratan Tata's millenial manager, on his way back from work.

A young engineer who moved to Mumbai for work had an unexpected encounter with Shantanu Naidu, who is best known as industrialist Ratan Tata's manager.

Shantanu Naidu clicked a selfie with the Mumbai engineer. (LinkedIn/Shahrukh Khan)
Shantanu Naidu clicked a selfie with the Mumbai engineer. (LinkedIn/Shahrukh Khan)

The engineer, whose name is Shahrukh Khan, shared a heartwarming note on how he mustered the courage to walk up to Naidu while on his way back home from work.

"Initially, I was incredulous to see an individual so closely affiliated with Mr Ratan Tata sir exhibiting such unassuming demeanour," he wrote on LinkedIn.

Khan, who had dreamt of meeting Ratan Tata, was stunned to see the visionary icon's close aide on the streets of Mumbai.

"He graciously consented to a photograph. His warmth and kindness were exceptional, rendering the experience truly memorable," Khan said in his LinkedIn post.

The post also had a selfie which was clicked by Naidu, who donned a Tata Motors ID card around his neck.

"Thank you, Shantanu Naidu Sir, for your humility and generosity. This remains a cherished memory," the engineer said.

Naidu dropped a brief comment in the post. “Best of luck buddy,” he said.

Earlier this week, 30-something Naidu announced that he has taken up the role of general manager and head of strategic initiatives at Tata Motors.

Reflecting on his personal connection with the company, he added, “I remember when my father used to walk home from the Tata Motors plant, in his white shirt and navy pants, and I would wait for him in the window. It comes full circle now.”

rec-icon Recommended Topics
Share this article
Get Latest Updates on Trending News Viral News, Video, Photos and Weather Updates of India and around the world
See More
Get Latest Updates on Trending News Viral News, Video, Photos and Weather Updates of India and around the world
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, February 06, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On