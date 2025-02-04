Menu Explore
Search Search
Tuesday, Feb 04, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Ratan Tata’s millennial manager Shantanu Naidu gets top role at Tata Motors, shares emotional post

ByMahipal Singh Chouhan
Feb 04, 2025 03:31 PM IST

Shantanu Naidu, Ratan Tata’s close aide, announced his new role at Tata Motors on LinkedIn.

Shantanu Naidu, the close confidant and manager of the late Ratan Tata, has taken to LinkedIn to announce a significant career move. Naidu, who was often described as Tata’s shadow in his final years, shared his excitement about his new role at Tata Motors.

Industrialist Ratan Tata with his assistant Shantanu Naidu
Industrialist Ratan Tata with his assistant Shantanu Naidu

(Also read: Shantanu Naidu named in Ratan Tata's will. Here's what's in it for the millennial manager)

A sentimental career shift

In his post, Naidu wrote, “I’m happy to share that I’m starting a new position as General Manager, Head - Strategic Initiatives at Tata Motors!”

Reflecting on his personal connection with the company, he added, “I remember when my father used to walk home from the Tata Motors plant, in his white shirt and navy pants, and I would wait for him in the window. It comes full circle now.”

Alongside his heartfelt words, Naidu shared a photo of himself posing with a Tata Nano, a car closely associated with Ratan Tata’s vision of affordable mobility in India.

Check out the post here:

A special bond with Ratan Tata

Naidu’s association with Ratan Tata was more than just professional—it was deeply personal. The industrialist named Naidu in his will, highlighting the rare bond they shared. According to a Times of India report, Tata relinquished his stake in Naidu’s companionship venture, Goodfellows, and also waived his education loans.

An emotional farewell

Following Ratan Tata’s passing on October 9, 2024, after a brief hospitalisation in Mumbai, Naidu shared a poignant tribute to his mentor.

“The hole that this friendship has now left with me, I will spend the rest of my life trying to fill. Grief is the price to pay for love. Goodbye, my dear lighthouse,” he wrote, posting a picture of the two together.

(Also read: What's Shantanu Naidu up to after Ratan Tata's death? Millennial manager shares an update)

Tata, a legendary figure in the Indian corporate world, was 86 at the time of his death. His passing marked the end of an era, but his legacy continues through the people he mentored, including Naidu.

rec-icon Recommended Topics
Share this article
Get Latest Updates on Trending News Viral News, Video, Photos and Weather Updates of India and around the world
See More
Get Latest Updates on Trending News Viral News, Video, Photos and Weather Updates of India and around the world
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, February 04, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On