Ratan Tata’s millennial manager Shantanu Naidu gets top role at Tata Motors, shares emotional post

Shantanu Naidu, the close confidant and manager of the late Ratan Tata, has taken to LinkedIn to announce a significant career move. Naidu, who was often described as Tata’s shadow in his final years, shared his excitement about his new role at Tata Motors. Industrialist Ratan Tata with his assistant Shantanu Naidu

A sentimental career shift

In his post, Naidu wrote, “I’m happy to share that I’m starting a new position as General Manager, Head - Strategic Initiatives at Tata Motors!”

Reflecting on his personal connection with the company, he added, “I remember when my father used to walk home from the Tata Motors plant, in his white shirt and navy pants, and I would wait for him in the window. It comes full circle now.”

Alongside his heartfelt words, Naidu shared a photo of himself posing with a Tata Nano, a car closely associated with Ratan Tata’s vision of affordable mobility in India.

Check out the post here:

A special bond with Ratan Tata

Naidu’s association with Ratan Tata was more than just professional—it was deeply personal. The industrialist named Naidu in his will, highlighting the rare bond they shared. According to a Times of India report, Tata relinquished his stake in Naidu’s companionship venture, Goodfellows, and also waived his education loans.

An emotional farewell

Following Ratan Tata’s passing on October 9, 2024, after a brief hospitalisation in Mumbai, Naidu shared a poignant tribute to his mentor.

“The hole that this friendship has now left with me, I will spend the rest of my life trying to fill. Grief is the price to pay for love. Goodbye, my dear lighthouse,” he wrote, posting a picture of the two together.

Tata, a legendary figure in the Indian corporate world, was 86 at the time of his death. His passing marked the end of an era, but his legacy continues through the people he mentored, including Naidu.