Rathnamma of Instagram-famous 'Achamass' couple dies at 69 in Kerala

Rathnamma (69), one half of the social media couple popularly known as ‘Achamass,’ has died in Kollam, Kerala. The couple had gained popularity on Instagram for their candid videos that captured everyday moments from their life together and gradually built a loyal online following. According to a report by Mathrubhumi, Rathnamma was the wife of Thulaseedharan, a resident of Rajeev Bhavan in Kalayanad, Punalur.

A still of Rathnamma from the popular Instagram duo 'Achamass.' (Instagram/@_acha_mass)

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The duo became known through their Instagram page @_acha_mass, where short clips of their daily interactions, light humour and affectionate moments struck a chord with viewers. Their videos often travelled beyond Instagram, getting widely shared across platforms. Much of their appeal came from how natural and unpolished their content felt, which made it easy for audiences to connect with them.

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The news of Rathnamma’s passing was also shared by their official Instagram handle as a story, which read: “With deep sadness, we share that our beloved grandmother passed away yesterday following a sudden cardiac arrest.”

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Rathnamma, remembered for her simple and heartfelt social media videos.

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Health issues led to pause in social media activity

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As per Mathrubhumi, the couple had not been active on social media for some time due to health-related concerns. Thulaseedharan had suffered a stroke and had been undergoing treatment in hospital for nearly 20 days, which led to a pause in their regular content creation.

Even after their reduced activity, older videos from their page continued to circulate online, keeping their presence alive among followers. Many users often reshared these clips, describing the couple as warm and comforting to watch because of their easy chemistry and gentle humour.

Family managing their social media account

The couple’s Instagram account was being managed by their grandsons, Amal Raj and Akhil Raj, who handled posting and updates on their behalf, as mentioned in Mathrubhumi. Their daughter-in-law is Bindu.

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Following the news of Rathnamma’s passing, many followers of the page have expressed grief on social media, remembering the couple for their warmth and the comfort their videos brought to viewers.