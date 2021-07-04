Raveena Tandon’s ‘Tip Tip Barsa Pani with a jungle twist’ video prompts Madhuri Dixit to post this

Raveena Tandon is currently enjoying holiday with her family in Madhya Pradesh. For the past few days, she has been sharing different posts with her followers to showcase snippets of her trip. Her latest post is no different and it has a “Tip Tip Barsa Pani with a jungle twist.” The share has now prompted people to post all sorts of comments, including one from Madhuri Dixit.

“Tip Tip Barsa Pani with a jungle twist! When it rains in Bandhavgarh, it pours! Performing for the stunned sambar family! Enjoyed the rain safari. Alag hi mazaa hai!” she wrote while sharing the video.

Tip Tip Barsa Pani is a famous song from the film Mohra featuring Akshay Kumar and Raveena Tandon.

Take a look at the amazing clip:

Since being posted nearly 20 hours ago, the share has gathered more than 65,000 views – and counting. From reminiscing about the song to writing about the beauty of the video, people shared all sorts of comments.

Madhuri Dixit, while reacting to the share, wrote, “Life is an adventure.” To which, Raveena Tandon replied, “And I do love to live it in the wild.”

“Wow,” wrote an Instagram user. “Love the song,” shared another. “This is so cool,” commented a third. Many shared heart emoticons to express their reactions.

What are your thoughts on the video shared by Raveena Tandon?