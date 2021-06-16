Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Ravi Shastri plays with doggo ‘buddy’ Winston, people love the viral video

“Our buddy Winston earns himself a tennis ball after #TeamIndia’s practice session #WTCfinal,” reads the caption shared by Ravi Shastri along with the video.
By Trisha Sengupta
PUBLISHED ON JUN 16, 2021 12:43 PM IST
Ravi Shastri playing with a dog named Winston.(Twitter/@RaviShastriOfc)

A sweet video of Ravi Shastri playing with a dog named Winston has left people smiling. It’s, however, not just the video which has won people over but also the adorable caption that he shared along with the clip. There is a possibility that the post shared by Ravi Shastri on Twitter will win your heart too.

“Our buddy Winston earns himself a tennis ball after #TeamIndia’s practice session #WTCfinal,” reads the caption shared with the video. The clip shows Ravi Shastri playing fetch with the dog after the conclusion of the team's practice session at the Ageas Bowl in Southampton. In the video, he also gives 'instructions' to his fluffy buddy on how to fetch a ball.

The dog named Winston Lee belongs to Ageas Bowl head groundsman Simon Lee. ICC, back in 2020, also shared a picture of the “very good doggo,” on Twitter.

Take a look at the video shared by Ravi Shastri:

Since being posted on Twitter a day ago, the video has gathered more than one lakh views – and counting. It has also accumulated nearly 15,000 likes. People shared numerous comments to express their reactions. Many also wrote how Winston is a “Good boi.”

What are your thoughts on the video of the dog named Winston?

