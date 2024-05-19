 RCB into IPL playoffs: Bengaluru residents block roads, dance, burn crackers in celebration. Watch | Trending - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Sunday, May 19, 2024
New Delhi oC
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

RCB into IPL playoffs: Bengaluru residents block roads, dance, burn crackers in celebration. Watch

ByVrinda Jain
May 19, 2024 09:46 AM IST

Videos from last night show how people in Bengaluru ended up blocking the roads. The videos also show the fans dancing and burning crackers on the road.

In the final and most crucial IPL 2024 league match, Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) emerged victorious over the reigning champion Chennai Super Kings (CSK) by a margin of 27 runs, marking a significant milestone in their journey. This win not only sealed their fourth and final playoff position but also showcased their dominance in the game. RCB, after being asked to bat, posted a formidable 218/5, outplaying CSK, who managed to score only 191 for seven. This victory, after 15 seasons, propelled RCB into their eighth playoff appearance.

RCB fans blocked the road in celebration.
RCB fans blocked the road in celebration.

Soon after RCB's victory, excited fans and followers of cricket expressed their happiness. In fact, residents of Bengaluru came out on the streets to celebrate with others. Now, video emerging from last night show how people in the city ended up blocking the roads. The videos also show the fans dancing and burning crackers on the road. (Also Read: Virat Kohli fights hard to hold back tears, Anushka Sharma overcome with emotions as RCB defy odds to reach IPL playoffs)

Unlock exclusive access to the latest news on India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now! Download Now!

Take a look at a few videos here:

The victory encapsulated RCB's incredible comeback run, as they had only won one game during the season's first half. With the victory over CSK, who confront a stark contrast after winning the trophy the previous year, the Royal Challengers extended their winning streak to six games.

RCB will play in the elimination match, while KKR, who have already locked up the top spot in the league, will play in the first playoff game and have an opportunity to guarantee a direct road to the final. With Sunrisers Hyderabad and Rajasthan Royals still vying for second place in the league table, both clubs are awaiting their opponents. In the Eliminator, the third-placed squad will play the Royal Challengers.

The final IPL match is set to take place on Sunday, May 26.

Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crick-it, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Quizzes, Polls & much more. Explore now! : The Big Picture', a fresh segment in HT's talk show 'The Interview with Kumkum Chadha', where leaders across the political spectrum discuss the upcoming general elections. Watch Now!
Get Latest Updates on Trending News Viral News, Video, Photos and Weather Updates of India and around the world
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
News / Trending / RCB into IPL playoffs: Bengaluru residents block roads, dance, burn crackers in celebration. Watch

IPL 2024 Coverage

SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, May 19, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On