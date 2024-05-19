RCB into IPL playoffs: Bengaluru residents block roads, dance, burn crackers in celebration. Watch

In the final and most crucial IPL 2024 league match, Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) emerged victorious over the reigning champion Chennai Super Kings (CSK) by a margin of 27 runs, marking a significant milestone in their journey. This win not only sealed their fourth and final playoff position but also showcased their dominance in the game. RCB, after being asked to bat, posted a formidable 218/5, outplaying CSK, who managed to score only 191 for seven. This victory, after 15 seasons, propelled RCB into their eighth playoff appearance. RCB fans blocked the road in celebration.

Soon after RCB's victory, excited fans and followers of cricket expressed their happiness. In fact, residents of Bengaluru came out on the streets to celebrate with others. Now, video emerging from last night show how people in the city ended up blocking the roads. The videos also show the fans dancing and burning crackers on the road. (Also Read: Virat Kohli fights hard to hold back tears, Anushka Sharma overcome with emotions as RCB defy odds to reach IPL playoffs)

Take a look at a few videos here:

The victory encapsulated RCB's incredible comeback run, as they had only won one game during the season's first half. With the victory over CSK, who confront a stark contrast after winning the trophy the previous year, the Royal Challengers extended their winning streak to six games.

RCB will play in the elimination match, while KKR, who have already locked up the top spot in the league, will play in the first playoff game and have an opportunity to guarantee a direct road to the final. With Sunrisers Hyderabad and Rajasthan Royals still vying for second place in the league table, both clubs are awaiting their opponents. In the Eliminator, the third-placed squad will play the Royal Challengers.

The final IPL match is set to take place on Sunday, May 26.