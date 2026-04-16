'Reality most people don't show': Woman shares what working in India is like for NRIs after moving back home

An NRI counsellor is getting attention online for showing the less-talked-about side of working in India after moving back from abroad.

In the clip, Nupur Dave pointed to cultural differences in work routines.(Representational image/Gemini AI generated)

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In the video shared on Instagram, Nupur Dave explained what daily work life looks like for many professionals joining MNCs in India. “If you're joining an MNC, you'll work in a proper co-working space or a tech park like this. But here's the catch, they're usually on the outskirts because that's where the land and space is available,” she says, pointing to the common reality of office hubs located far from city centres.

She said that most professionals end up choosing, or being forced into, a compromise: live in the “happening” parts of cities and endure long commutes, or stay closer to work in quieter outskirts with limited social life. “Most times you don't make the decision, the decision gets made for you based on where you find a flat or what rent you can afford,” she said.

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{{^usCountry}} US vs India: Lifestyle and cultural differences {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} US vs India: Lifestyle and cultural differences {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} In her caption, Dave cited examples like Whitefield in Bengaluru, Gurugram in Delhi-NCR, and Hinjewadi in Pune - all popular office hubs that are far from city centres. According to her, the commute can stretch up to 90 minutes each way, often becoming a defining part of daily life. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} In her caption, Dave cited examples like Whitefield in Bengaluru, Gurugram in Delhi-NCR, and Hinjewadi in Pune - all popular office hubs that are far from city centres. According to her, the commute can stretch up to 90 minutes each way, often becoming a defining part of daily life. {{/usCountry}}

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Beyond infrastructure, Dave also pointed to cultural differences in work routines. Unlike the fast-paced, efficiency-driven office culture in countries like the US, she said that workplace rhythms in India tend to be more social. “Lunch isn’t transactional,” she explained, describing how colleagues often take extended breaks, walk around, and chat instead of eating quickly at their desks.

“Abroad, lunch is transactional. Grab something, eat at your desk, keep working.. Here, it’s part of the culture,” she added, observing groups of coworkers casually strolling and conversing during break hours.

Summing it up, Dave described the experience as neither better nor worse, just different. “Not better or worse, just different. You're looking at long commutes, late lunches, and office friendships that actually exist,” she said in the video.

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“This is what working NRI life in India actually looks like. Long commutes, late lunches, and office friendships that go beyond work. Not the romanticized “moving back to your roots” version - the actual daily grind version. Different from abroad? Absolutely. Better or worse? Depends on what you value - convenience and systems, or chaos and connection,” she wrote in the caption of the post.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Bhavya Sukheja ...Read More Bhavya Sukheja is a Senior Content Producer at Hindustan Times with over 6 years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in covering stories that reflect everyday human experiences, with a focus on viral videos, social media trends, and human-interest features that inform readers while sparking meaningful conversations. She loves chasing page views and finding stories that tug at readers’ heartstrings. Known for her strong news sense, Bhavya has a keen ability to spot emerging trends and craft angles that transform viral moments into impactful narratives. Her coverage spans pop culture, entertainment, global affairs, and the internet’s most talked-about topics, helping readers better understand the context behind what is trending online. Before joining Hindustan Times, Bhavya worked with Republic World and NDTV, where she developed her skills in real-time reporting and digital storytelling. Working in fast-paced newsrooms helped her build an editorial approach that prioritises accuracy, clarity, and audience engagement. Bhavya is driven by a curiosity about how people communicate and connect in the digital age. She is particularly interested in stories that highlight cultural shifts, shared emotions, and the evolving nature of online conversations. When she is not tracking trends or producing stories, Bhavya enjoys unplugging and spending time with her cat. Read Less

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