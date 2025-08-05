Reckless Gujarat man approaches feeding lion for video, it pounces at him. Watch

A disturbing video shows a man from Gujarat walking up to a lion as it eats its prey and record a video. The clip from Gujarat's Bhavnagar stunned social media users and raised concerns over the safety of wild animals and humans. The man holds his phone out in one hand and begins circling the animal, attempting to hide behind the carcass to film the lion.(X/1SanatanSatya)

In the video, a man can be seen recklessly walking up to the lion as it ate its meal. The man holds his phone out in one hand and begins circling the animal, attempting to hide behind the carcass to film the lion. However, the lion quickly notices him and leaps toward him. As the big cat speeds up, the man swiftly begins walking back. The lion then halts and growls at him, warning him to stay back.

The man slowly backs from the scene but keeps his phone up to continue filming. The lion walks around before returning to its meal.

The video appears to be shot by the man's friends, who can be heard screaming when the lion begins to chase the man. Fortunately, the man escaped unharmed, but the clip has sparked outrage against the man's reckless actions. Many labelled the man's actions as "stupidity at its finest" while others called for actions against him.