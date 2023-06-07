Reddit user shares annoying conversation with bank’s chatbot

Have you ever been in a situation where you wanted to speak with a human representative from a bank but ended up having a conversation with a chatbot? This Reddit user faced a similar situation which left them annoyed. And, they took to the platform to share about their experience.

The post about a person's conversation with chatbot has sparked a chatter on Reddit. (Unsplash/@linkedinsalesnavigator)

“My bank's support bot (mandatory before being in contact with a real human)” reads the caption of the post. The screenshot shows the person writing “Hello” and then asking their question. However, they didn’t get a reply that they expected. Instead, something else happens.

Take a look at the post:

The post was shared about two days ago. Since being posted, it has accumulated close to 76,000 upvotes and the numbers are only increasing. Additionally, the share has accumulated several comments from people.

Here’s how Reddit users reacted:

“Yeah this is a duo of mildly infuriating... Stop greeting it back like you're a NPC. Y'all both said hello, get the question out already,” posted a Reddit user. “Seriously the chatbot I get, but why is the human stuck in a loop?” shared another. “Need to be polite to our future masters. Hello,” joked a third. “You mean don't say hello 3 times consecutively and then roast a bot for doing it back?” added a fourth. “I can't stop laughing at this,” wrote a fifth.

