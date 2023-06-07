Home / Trending / Reddit user shares annoying conversation with bank’s chatbot

Reddit user shares annoying conversation with bank’s chatbot

ByTrisha Sengupta
Jun 07, 2023 07:45 PM IST

The post about a Reddit users conversation with a bank’s chatbot has left people in splits.

Have you ever been in a situation where you wanted to speak with a human representative from a bank but ended up having a conversation with a chatbot? This Reddit user faced a similar situation which left them annoyed. And, they took to the platform to share about their experience.

The post about a person's conversation with chatbot has sparked a chatter on Reddit. (Unsplash/@linkedinsalesnavigator)
The post about a person's conversation with chatbot has sparked a chatter on Reddit. (Unsplash/@linkedinsalesnavigator)

“My bank's support bot (mandatory before being in contact with a real human)” reads the caption of the post. The screenshot shows the person writing “Hello” and then asking their question. However, they didn’t get a reply that they expected. Instead, something else happens.

Also Read: This Sima Taparia chatbot has netizens rolling on the floor laughing

Take a look at the post:

My bank's support bot (mandatory before being in contact with a real human)
by u/Whackatoe in mildlyinfuriating

The post was shared about two days ago. Since being posted, it has accumulated close to 76,000 upvotes and the numbers are only increasing. Additionally, the share has accumulated several comments from people.

Also Read: Student uses ChatGPT for homework, gets caught due to one sentence

Here’s how Reddit users reacted:

“Yeah this is a duo of mildly infuriating... Stop greeting it back like you're a NPC. Y'all both said hello, get the question out already,” posted a Reddit user. “Seriously the chatbot I get, but why is the human stuck in a loop?” shared another. “Need to be polite to our future masters. Hello,” joked a third. “You mean don't say hello 3 times consecutively and then roast a bot for doing it back?” added a fourth. “I can't stop laughing at this,” wrote a fifth.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
reddit viral
reddit viral
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, June 07, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out