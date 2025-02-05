‘Replit is awesome’: Techies give rave reviews to AI tool that can build apps in minutes

Developer tooling startup Replit has announced the launch of an app that can build and deploy apps from scratch within minutes - and it is getting rave reviews from the tech community. Replit CEO Amjad Masad took to X this morning to announce the release of the Replit app that is available on iOS and Android. An app to build apps? Replit gets rave reviews on social media (Representational image)

“Whatever you need… make an app for that. Now on your phone. For everyone. Free,” he wrote, sharing a video that shows people using Replit to create different apps - like one to track workouts and another that emulates an electronic drum machine.

What is Replit?

On the iOS app store, Replit describes itself as the “best way to code and ship real projects, apps, games, and more right from your phone.”

Through the app, developers can “Build websites and apps with natural language using Replit Agent.”

“Ever had an idea for a website or app but didn’t know where to start? With Agent, you simply describe what you want to create, and our AI handles starts bringing your project to life — in seconds,” the company promises.

The Replit app supports hundreds of programming languages and frameworks with zero setup, ensuring developers of all skill levels can use it to their advantage. “Replit is perfect for you whether you’re new to coding or have been shipping projects for years,” the startup promises.

In a blog post announcing the launch of the Replit app, the company further explained that users can build apps with natural language - basically by giving a simple prompt to the Agent and letting it do the work.

“Chat with Agent as if texting a friend, and watch as it writes, deploys, and hosts your app in real time — no laptop required,” it promised.

The Replit Agent is an AI-powered tool designed to assist users in building software projects. It can understand natural language prompts and help create applications from scratch, making software development more accessible to users of all skill levels.

Rave reviews

Replit had launched the AI tool called Replit Agent back in September 2024. It is now available as a free app on iPhones and Android phones.

“It was a huge hit,” Masad told Semafor. “We launched it in September, and it’s basically the first at-scale working software agent you can try in the world today. And it’s the only one, I would say.”

Peter Fabor, founder of Surf Office, posted a glowing review of Replit in late January. “I just want to say that Replit is awesome. I had an idea for a simple app, wrote it down, and after 45 minutes, the app for deployed,” he said.

Y Combinator co-founder Paul Graham also took to X last month to speak about the potential of Replit. He said that the CEO of tech company told him they had replaced Figma with Replit.

“I talked to the CEO of a moderately big tech co who said they'd replaced Figma with Replit. This surprised me because I don't even think of them as being in the same business. But he said Replit is so good at generating apps that they just to straight to prototype now,” he wrote.

More recent reviews flooded Masad’s announcement. “Incredible! In just a few minutes I was able to build a tool that generated scenes for me to react to, as a way to practice improv comedy. Complete with filters and ways to personalize the experience,” wrote Kevin Wimer.