News / Trending / Rescue cat shows its love for pet mom by bringing her slippers every morning

Rescue cat shows its love for pet mom by bringing her slippers every morning

ByTrisha Sengupta
Nov 26, 2023 10:42 PM IST

A rescued cat named Lulu shows affection towards its pet mom by bringing her slippers to her every morning.

A pet cat named Lulu is receiving lots of love on social media because of the way it shows its affection towards its pet mom. A video captures how the kitten always brings slippers for her human in the morning.

The image shows the rescued cat holding a slipper that belongs to its pet mom. (Instagram/@lulutheslippercat)
The image shows the rescued cat holding a slipper that belongs to its pet mom. (Instagram/@lulutheslippercat)

The video was originally posted in 2020 on an Instagram page dedicated to the cat. “My mom adopted a cat that brings her slippers to her every morning. I didn’t believe her until she got it on camera finally,” shared with this caption, the video went viral when it was first posted. The clip is again gaining attention from netizens after it made its way onto Reddit.

The video is posted on Reddit with a simple yet apt caption that reads, “How considerate.” The video shows the cat meowing and then walking while holding a slipper in its mouth. The video also captures the pet parents thanking Lulu.

Take a look at this heartwarming video of the cat:

How considerate.
byu/goofiebumble inFunnyAnimals

The post was shared about 17 hours ago. Since then, the clip has accumulated close to 9,300 upvotes, and the numbers are only increasing. The share has also prompted people to post varied comments.

What did Reddit users say about this cat video?

“That’s the sweetest thing,” commented a Reddit user. “Mine also likes to take slippers and all other footwear. So it is always a surprise where I am going to find them,” added another. “I am not getting misty-eyed,” joined a third. “Aww, she loves her human,” wrote a fourth.

