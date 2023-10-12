Cat showers love on Barbie dolls, cute video goes viral

Many of us have fond memories of playing with Barbie dolls during our childhood, and some of us might even still have our own Barbie doll collections. Turns out, it’s not just humans, but animals too have a soft spot for them. A heartwarming video of a cat showing affection to two Barbie dolls has taken the Internet by storm. And once you watch it, you'll find it hard to resist the urge to say ‘aww.’ Viral Video: Cat playing with Barbie dolls. (Instagram/@cats_of_instagram)

“Poupée is very fond of Barbie,” reads the caption to the video shared on the Instagram page called Cats of Instagram. The video shows the cat named Poupée showering love and affection upon not one but two Barbie dolls. She can be seen lovingly hugging and kissing the dolls.

Watch the video of this cat playing with Barbie dolls here:

The video was shared on September 25. It has since gone viral with over 1.7 million views. Additionally, it has collected a plethora of likes and comments.

Check out the reactions of Instagram users to this cute cat video:

“Oh jeez, how cute is that,” expressed an individual.

Another added, “I love this. Lol.”

“Lucky Barbie,” posted a third.

A fourth commented, “That is so adorable!”

“So generous with those kisses!” wrote a fifth.

A sixth joined, “Isn’t that amazing that a kitty is so much like a human! So cute, and adorable!”

Many even used heart emoticons to react to the video.

What are your thoughts on this video of a cat playing with Barbie dolls?

Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" "Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp ChannelsSubscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON