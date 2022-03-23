Rescued stray kitten gets forever home with dog siblings and caring human. Watch

The videos on the Internet that show the rescue of tiny kittens are always very delightful and even emotional to watch. How the little creatures learn to trust the humans who are rescuing them and the humans constantly putting in efforts in order to be trusted are what make these videos special. This viral video shows exactly that kind of a rescue of an adorable baby kitten.

The whole video is filled with text inserts that help us understand what exactly is happening throughout the cat video. At first one gets to see that the kitten was found by the woman and that she knew that she definitely wanted to take care of the little creature. Though the kitten was hissing at first, it slowly began to trust its new human as he started defleaing it, taking it to the vet’s office and the like.

The video has been recorded in Tampa, Florida in the United States of America. And there is a chance that it will make you say ‘aww’ repeatedly and even make you quite emotional at the very sight of it. The kitten's cute interactions with its doggo siblings is definitely worth noting. The kitten has been named Mango.

