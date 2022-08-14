Rescuer jumps into lake to save swan tangled in fishing line. Watch rescue video

There are videos on the Internet that show people going out of their way to help animals in distress. Those videos are often heart-warming to watch. A case in point is the video showing an officer rescuing a swan tangled in a fishing line.

The video was posted on Facebook by Westford Police Department. “Westford Animal Control received a report of a swan that was tangled in fishing line on Nabnasset Lake this week. ACO Kirsten Hirschler jumped into action and the water, along with her partner Trudianne Mola, were able to rescue the swan. After being rescued it was discovered that the swan also had a fishing hook stuck in its mouth. It was subsequently transported to Tufts Animal Hospital in Grafton for treatment. Great work by Westford Animal Control,” the department wrote while sharing the video.

Take a look at the video that shows the officer in the waterbody rescuing the bird:

The video was posted a few days ago. Since being shared, the video has gathered nearly 400 likes. The wonderful post prompted people to share various comments.

“Fantastic job by you both!!,” expressed a Facebook user. “Great job! I’ve had to rescue a couple of swans on duty, their wings are very powerful. They are beautiful animals, glad you were able to help this one!” commented another. “Great job!! Thank you for all that you do!!” posted a third. “Nice work,” wrote a fourth.