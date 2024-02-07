 Men play football across rooftops. Harsh Goenka shares video | Trending - Hindustan Times
News / Trending / Residents on terrace play football across homes. Impressed Harsh Goenka shares video

Residents on terrace play football across homes. Impressed Harsh Goenka shares video

ByTrending Desk
Feb 07, 2024 05:11 PM IST

Harsh Goenka shared a video on X that shows residents of a colony enjoying football in a unique way. The clip has impressed many.

Most people have grown up playing sports like cricket, badminton, football and others in their colonies, building compounds and parks. People often devise their own styles and rules of playing different sports. This video, shared on X by Harsh Goenka, Chairperson of the RPG Group, shows residents of a colony enjoying football in a rather unique way. The clip shows the men kicking and passing a football across rooftops of different houses.

This image, taken from a video shared by Harsh Goenka, shows men passing a football across rooftops. (X/@hvgoenka)
This image, taken from a video shared by Harsh Goenka, shows men passing a football across rooftops. (X/@hvgoenka)

"Wow! This is some skill," wrote Goenka while sharing the video on X. The clip opens to show a man standing on the terrace of a house. He can be seen dribbling a football. Suddenly, he kicks the football across the street to another man standing on the terrace of another house. This individual does the same and passes the ball to a third player standing on the terrace of another house further away, who passes the ball back to the first player. The three continue to play football like this.

Watch the three men playing football across houses here:

The video was shared on X by Goenka on February 5. It has since collected over 66,000 views and more than 1,000 likes. Several people dropped comments about the video.

Here's how X users reacted to the video:

"This is incredible," wrote an individual. "Amazing and what a practice!" wrote another. "Thanks for sharing this one," shared a third. "Where there is a will, there is a way," posted a fourth.

What do you think about this video? Did these players impress you?

Follow Us On