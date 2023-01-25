Reverse auto rickshaw driving competition in Maharashtra thrills people. Watch

On the occasion of Sangameshwar Yatra, a unique competition that involves auto rickshaws was organised in Maharashtra’s Haripur village. The contest that thrilled the onlookers saw auto drivers racing in reverse at a significant speed. A video of the same was posted online and is slowly gaining traction on social media. While many suggested adding the sport to the Olympics, others joked that the traffic police are missing.

“Maharashtra: A reverse auto rickshaw driving competition was organised at Haripur village, Sangli on the occasion of Sangameshwar Yatra today,” read the caption of the video shared by ANI on Twitter. The video shows auto-rickshaw drivers racing in reverse at full speed while looking back over their shoulders to reach the winning line safely. While a large crowd on both sides of the racing track can be seen cheering for them, a commentator’s voice is heard in the background.

Watch the video below:

Since being shared a day ago, the tweet has raked over 97,100 views. It has also received more than 700 likes and several retweets, along with numerous comments.

Here’s how people reacted to the video:

“Traffic police are missing,” joked an individual. “These autos can question the existence of SUVs,” posted another. “This is so cool!! More power to the community. Just need to be more safe for people watching,” commented a third. “Must add for next Olympics,” suggested a fourth. “Formula 1 auto looks thrilling,” remarked a fifth. “India is full of talent,” wrote a sixth.

