Rihanna mesmerised by Kathak? Indian dancer recalls singer’s reaction to solo performance

Professional Kathak artist Prachi Joshi has shared her "proud moment" of performing a solo set for global superstar Rihanna at the Ambani residence, Antilia. Taking to social media, Joshi expressed her deep gratitude to the Ambani family for providing a grand platform to celebrate Indian culture. She described the performance as both a massive responsibility and a career milestone. Furthermore, she also shared what the singer thought of her performance.

Kathak artist Prachi Joshi, who performed in front of Rihanna and the Ambani family. (Instagram/@prachijoshi.kathak)

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“PROUD MOMENT. Performed Kathak Solo at the Ambani house for the one and only Rihanna,” Prachi Joshi wrote, adding, “Deeply grateful to the Ambani family for consistently uplifting and celebrating Indian culture on such a grand, global platform. Performing at Antilia was not just a performance… It was a responsibility and a privilege for me.”

Also Read: Ambani family hosts Rihanna at Antilia in Mumbai, photos of warm welcome go viral

In her post, she thanked choreographer Shiamak Davar for giving her the opportunity. “Heartfelt thanks to Shiamak Davar sir for trusting me with this moment and giving me a stage that artists dream of and gratitude to everyone behind the scenes who made this possible.”

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{{^usCountry}} Expressing her awe of the moment, she continued, “A very proud moment being a Professional Kathak artist. This is what Kathak deserves. This is just the beginning. Let’s take Kathak global.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Expressing her awe of the moment, she continued, “A very proud moment being a Professional Kathak artist. This is what Kathak deserves. This is just the beginning. Let’s take Kathak global.” {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} In a video she shared about her experience of the performance and added, “She [Rihanna] said she had goosebumps.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} In a video she shared about her experience of the performance and added, “She [Rihanna] said she had goosebumps.” {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Take a look at her video, which not only shows glimpses of her performance but also a photo of the Ambani family members, including Isha Ambani, Anant Ambani, Radhika Merchant, and Shloka Mehta, posing with Rihanna. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Take a look at her video, which not only shows glimpses of her performance but also a photo of the Ambani family members, including Isha Ambani, Anant Ambani, Radhika Merchant, and Shloka Mehta, posing with Rihanna. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} The video montage also has a photo of Joshi with Shiamak Davar. In the clip, she further explained how she dreams of taking this traditional Indian dance form to the global stage. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The video montage also has a photo of Joshi with Shiamak Davar. In the clip, she further explained how she dreams of taking this traditional Indian dance form to the global stage. {{/usCountry}}

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How did social media react?

The post prompted varied reactions on social media, including some reacting with heart or clapping emojis. An individual praised, “Wow, incredible ma’am.” Another added, “That’s awesome.”

Also Read: Rihanna performs aarti, dances with Ambanis in brown maxi dress; Isha, Shloka and Radhika Merchant stun in chic outfits

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A third said, “So proud of you. Keep it up.” A fourth wrote, “Just Amazing!!! Performing in front of such a huge singer SOLO has raised the bar to a whole new level… Hope you achieve much more ahead! Good wishes from your student Prachi.”

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Trisha Sengupta ...Read More Trisha Sengupta works as Chief Content Producer at Hindustan Times with over six years of experience in the digital newsroom. Known for her ability to decode the internet’s most talked-about moments, she specialises in high-engagement storytelling that bridges the gap between viral trends and traditional journalism. Throughout her tenure, Trisha has focused on the intersection of technology, finance, and human emotion. She frequently covers personal finance and real estate struggles in hubs like Gurgaon, Bengaluru, and Hyderabad, while also documenting the unique challenges of the NRI experience. Her work often highlights the movements and philosophies of global newsmakers and personalities like Elon Musk, Mukesh Ambani, Nikhil Kamath, Dubai crown prince, and MrBeast. From reporting on Amazon or Meta layoffs and startup culture to the emergence of AI-driven platforms like Grok and xAI, she provides a grounded and empathetic perspective on the stories shaping our world. When not decoding the internet, Trisha is likely offline: lost in a book, exploring a historical ruin, or navigating the world as a solo traveler. She balances her fast-paced career with family time and a healthy dose of curiosity, currently trading her "human" sources for silicon ones as she masters AI to future-proof her storytelling. Read Less

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