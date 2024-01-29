 Rinku Singh’s father delivers LPG cylinders in Uttar Pradesh, video goes viral | Trending - Hindustan Times
News / Trending / Rinku Singh’s father delivers LPG cylinders in Uttar Pradesh, video goes viral

Rinku Singh’s father delivers LPG cylinders in Uttar Pradesh, video goes viral

ByArfa Javaid
Jan 29, 2024 07:06 PM IST

The video shows Rinku Singh’s father, Khanchand Singh, delivering LPG cylinders in a tri-wheeler vehicle in Uttar Pradesh.

Cricketer Rinku Singh became a household name after he solidified himself as a finisher for India in T20 cricket. He made his debut in international cricket last year and gained popularity by hitting five consecutive sixes against Gujarat Titans (GT) and leading Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) to a thrilling win. The cricketer is back in the limelight as a video featuring his father went viral on various social media platforms.

Rinku Singh’s father, Khanchand Singh, closing the tailgate of the three-wheeler. (Instagram/@dushyantbhardwaj50986)
Rinku Singh’s father, Khanchand Singh, closing the tailgate of the three-wheeler. (Instagram/@dushyantbhardwaj50986)

Read| BCCI adds Rinku Singh to India A squad in last-minute change after Virat Kohli pulls out of two England Tests

“Real hero. The father of Rinku Singh,” reads the caption to the video shared on Instagram. The video opens to show the cricketer’s father, Khanchand Singh, delivering LPG cylinders in a tri-wheeler vehicle. As the video goes on, he shuts the vehicle’s tailgate and moves away from it.

Watch the video here:

The video was shared on January 21. Since then, it has gone viral with over seven million views, and the numbers are still increasing. The video also made its way onto different social media platforms and elicited numerous responses from people.

Check out how people reacted to this video here:

“Nothing is big or small. Work is workshop,” posted an individual.

Another added, “Real-life hero.”

“Staying grounded is the best lifestyle ever,” expressed a third.

A fourth commented, “This is called being connected to the roots no matter how rich and successful you are.”

“Work is workshop,” chimed in a fifth.

A sixth joined, “Never forget the roots! Be humble.”

Also Read| Sachin Tendulkar meets Rajinikanth at Ram Mandir inauguration, video goes viral

  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    author-default-90x90
    Arfa Javaid

    Arfa Javaid is a journalist working with the Hindustan Times' Delhi team. She covers trending topics, human interest stories, and viral content online.

