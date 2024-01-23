Sachin Tendulkar meets Rajinikanth at Ram Mandir inauguration, video goes viral

Legendary Indian cricketer Sachin Tendulkar visited Ayodhya to attend the ‘Pran Pratishtha’ ceremony at the Ram Temple. He met actor superstar Rajinikanth at the event and recorded a video with him. Tendulkar has now shared the video on Instagram, and as expected, it has collected numerous comments from people. Sachin Tendulkar and Rajinikanth at Ayodhya Ram Mandir inauguration. (Instagram/@sachintendulkar)

“Happy to be at the new Shri Ram Mandir in Ayodhya. Its astounding architecture is set to impress anyone who pays a visit,” wrote Sachin Tendulkar while sharing the video on Instagram.

Stay tuned for all the latest updates on Ram Mandir! Click here

He added, “Glad to have received Shri Ram’s blessings.”

The video opens to show a helicopter showering flower petals over the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Temple premises in Ayodhya. As the video goes on, Sachin Tendulkar can be seen posing with Rajinikanth. They both can be seen wearing kurta and pyjama for the event.

Watch the video here:

The video was shared a few hours ago on Instagram. It has since accumulated over 39.4 million views and 4.2 million likes. Many even took to the comments section of the video to share their thoughts.

Check out a few comments here:

“Love to see you there paaji,” wrote an Instagram user.

Another added, “Wow.”

“Two gems in one frame,” expressed a third.

Many even posted heart emoticons in the comments section.

What are your thoughts on this?

Ram Mandir inauguration

The ‘pran pratishtha’ ceremony of Lord Ram was held at 12:29 pm on January 22. The consecration was attended by people from all walks of life, including politicians, religious leaders, and actors. On the first morning after the consecration ceremony, devotees thronged the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya to seek blessings from the new Lord Ram idol.

About Ram Mandir

The Ram Mandir in Ayodhya is built in the traditional Nagara style. It boasts a length of 380 feet and a width of 250 feet. The temple stands tall at a height of 161 feet above the ground and is supported by a total of 392 pillars and 44 doors.