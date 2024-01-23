UP CM Yogi Adityanath clicks selfie with Sudarsan Pattnaik’s sand art made with 500 replicas of Ram Mandir
Sudarsan Pattnaik used 500 replicas of Ayodhya Ram Mandir in his sand art. It also features portraits of PM Narendra Modi and UP CM Yogi Adityanath.
International sand artist and Padma Shri awardee Sudarsan Pattnaik created a sand art to mark the inauguration of Ram Mandir in Ayodhya. What’s more, the sand art has 500 miniature replicas of the Ram Janmabhoomi Temple. Pattnaik shared a picture of his creation on X. He also posted a picture of Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath clicking a selfie with the sand art.
“Happy to know our sand art set a new world record in the world’s record book of India. Lord Shri Ram on sand with the installation of 500 miniature replicas of the Ram temple at #Ayodhya. Today Hon’ble Chief Minister, Yogi Aditya Nath ji visited the sculpture and congratulated for the new record. Jai Shri Ram,” wrote Pattnaik while sharing a few pictures on X.
The first picture shows UP CM Adityanath taking a selfie with the sand structure, while the second shows the sand art made by the artist using 500 miniature replicas of the Ram Mandir. The third pic shows the UP CM presenting a certificate to the sand artist’s team.
Take a look at the post shared by Sudarsan Pattnaik here:
Watch UP CM Adityanath taking a selfie with the sand art here:
Since being shared, both posts have accumulated numerous likes and comments. An X user wrote, “Hearty congratulations!” “Congratulations, sir,” expressed another. A third added, “So proud of you Sudarsan babu,” shared a third. A fourth commented, “Love this.”