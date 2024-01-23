close_game
close_game
News / Trending / UP CM Yogi Adityanath clicks selfie with Sudarsan Pattnaik’s sand art made with 500 replicas of Ram Mandir

UP CM Yogi Adityanath clicks selfie with Sudarsan Pattnaik’s sand art made with 500 replicas of Ram Mandir

ByArfa Javaid
Jan 23, 2024 12:22 PM IST

Sudarsan Pattnaik used 500 replicas of Ayodhya Ram Mandir in his sand art. It also features portraits of PM Narendra Modi and UP CM Yogi Adityanath.

International sand artist and Padma Shri awardee Sudarsan Pattnaik created a sand art to mark the inauguration of Ram Mandir in Ayodhya. What’s more, the sand art has 500 miniature replicas of the Ram Janmabhoomi Temple. Pattnaik shared a picture of his creation on X. He also posted a picture of Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath clicking a selfie with the sand art.

Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath taking a selfie with the sand art created by Sudarsan Pattnaik. (X/@sudarsansand)
Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath taking a selfie with the sand art created by Sudarsan Pattnaik. (X/@sudarsansand)

Read| Ram Mandir inauguration: Ola CEO Bhavish Aggarwal shares AI-generated poem, says ‘Ayodhya is the…’

“Happy to know our sand art set a new world record in the world’s record book of India. Lord Shri Ram on sand with the installation of 500 miniature replicas of the Ram temple at #Ayodhya. Today Hon’ble Chief Minister, Yogi Aditya Nath ji visited the sculpture and congratulated for the new record. Jai Shri Ram,” wrote Pattnaik while sharing a few pictures on X.

Stay tuned for all the latest updates on Ram Mandir! Click here

The first picture shows UP CM Adityanath taking a selfie with the sand structure, while the second shows the sand art made by the artist using 500 miniature replicas of the Ram Mandir. The third pic shows the UP CM presenting a certificate to the sand artist’s team.

Take a look at the post shared by Sudarsan Pattnaik here:

Watch UP CM Adityanath taking a selfie with the sand art here:

Since being shared, both posts have accumulated numerous likes and comments. An X user wrote, “Hearty congratulations!” “Congratulations, sir,” expressed another. A third added, “So proud of you Sudarsan babu,” shared a third. A fourth commented, “Love this.”

Also Read| Odisha artist creates stunning Ram mandir replica with over 900 matchsticks

Unlock a world of Benefits with HT! From insightful newsletters to real-time news alerts and a personalized news feed – it's all here, just a click away! -Login Now!
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    author-default-90x90
    Arfa Javaid

    Arfa Javaid is a journalist working with the Hindustan Times' Delhi team. She covers trending topics, human interest stories, and viral content online.

SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, January 23, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On