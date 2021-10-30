Home / Trending / Robot imitates Mick Jagger's iconic dance moves from 1981 music video. Watch
Boston Dynamics shared the video of the robot imitating Mick Jagger's iconic dance moves on YouTube.
The image shows the robot imitating Mick Jagger's moves.(YouTube/@Boston Dynamics)
Published on Oct 30, 2021 06:00 PM IST
By Trisha Sengupta

The videos involving robots dancing or playing generally receive two types of responses from netiznes. Either they leave people in awe and make them say “wow” or they prompt netizens to talk about the hypothetical scenario of AI takeover. This video shared by Boston Dynamics is getting similar reactions from people. The clip shows a robot imitating Mick Jagger's iconic dance moves from the 1981 'Start Me Up' music video by The Rolling Stones.

The video opens to show the screen split into two parts. One part shows Mick Jagger's dance and the other one showcases the robot imitating it flawlessly.

Take a look at the video:

The video was shared a few days ago on October 29. Since being posted, it has gathered nearly 4.4 lakh views and the numbers are increasing. The post has also accumulated varied comments.

“We need more covers like this,” wrote a YouTube user. “The movements are so delicate and smooth. I remember when robots could barely walk around. The improvement is palpable,” expressed another.

“Dear future robot overlords, I'm humbled and in awe of this fine display of your ancestors musical skills. All praise to the robot overlords!” joked a third.

What are your thoughts on the video?

