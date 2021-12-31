e-paper
Home / It's Viral / Robots show cool dance moves. ‘This is not CGI,’ tweets Elon Musk

Robots show cool dance moves. ‘This is not CGI,’ tweets Elon Musk

The video show four robots dishing out amazing dance moves to The Contours’ hit “Do you love me.”

it-s-viral Updated: Dec 31, 2020, 18:07 IST
Trisha Sengupta
Trisha Sengupta
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
The image shows three robots dancing.
The image shows three robots dancing. (YouTube/@Boston Dynamics)
         

In a super cool video, which has now gone viral, a few robots are seen dishing out some really amazing moves while grooving to The Contours’ hit song Do you love me. The stunning dance video was shared on the official YouTube channel of Boston Dynamics, the company that created the robots. It was also re-shared on Twitter by entrepreneur Elon Musk who, in the post’s caption, wrote that the video is not created using CGI and shows real robots.

The video show four robots performing choreographed moves. If reading that left you surprised wait till you see the video. This a little over two-minute-long clip is so fun to watch that you may want to play it on a loop.

People had a lot to say about the video. Most were absolutory elated to see the clip.

“The best thing of 2020!!! Made me smile!!” wrote a YouTube user. “This is beautiful,” commented another. “This is one of the most incredible things I’ve seen,” said a third. And, we do agree.

There were, however, some who were not so happy with the video. Here’s what they tweeted:

What do you think of the video?

Also Read | Robot dog Spot pulls rickshaw, video prompts mixed reactions

