Robot dog Spot pulls rickshaw, video prompts mixed reactions

it-s-viral

Updated: Oct 21, 2020, 08:59 IST

If you’ve recently been around the Internet, you may have seen the videos of the robot dogs called Spot. From strolling down a road to managing a flock of sheep, the clips are many. Now there’s a latest addition to that list. It’s a video which shows a dog robot pulling a rickshaw.

IAS officer Supriya Sahu took to Twitter to share the video which has now created quite a buzz among people. The original longer version of the clip was posted back in February on special effect designer Adam Savage’s official YouTube channel.

The YouTube post’s caption describes that Savage created the video of the robot dog pulling the rickshaw as a part of a project with Boston Dynamics, the company that created Spot.

“Future Rickshaws! See this amazing prototype of a robot-driven Rickshaw carriage. Credits - Adam Savage- Boston Dynamics,” Sahu wrote while sharing the clip on Twitter.

Future Rickshaws 😳! See this amazing prototype of a robot-driven Rickshaw carriage



Credits - Adam Savage- Boston Dynamics pic.twitter.com/YAN3YAjQoJ — Supriya Sahu IAS (@supriyasahuias) October 19, 2020

Generally, the videos involving Spot leave people amazed or scared, often all at the same time. Expectedly, people shared similar reaction to this video too.

This is what the future is all about !



Just finished a project teaching kids teaching Language of Machine.



Feel -Imagine and explore ! — Dr. sanjay Mehta, Ph.D (@sanjaykom2000) October 19, 2020

Fun and games until they are tame pic.twitter.com/QzwtG29zQc — A comment & 3 slow 👏 (@krishnavallabh) October 19, 2020

Wah kya baat hai — Ananya anunaya (@AAnunaya) October 19, 2020

Wow really amazing 😯😯 — Abhi Nandan Dutta (@AbhiDutta01) October 19, 2020

“Yeeeeeaaaa, we are back in 1800!! Jokes apart, this is remarkable,” wrote a Twitter user. “Amazing,” commented another.

What do you think of the video?

Also Read | ‘Amazed and creeped out’: Man spots robot dog roaming around Canadian street. Watch