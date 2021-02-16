IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Trending / Robots deployed to boost Kenya's COVID-19 fight
Anti-pandemic robot named Jasiri, disinfects the passenger arrivals area, amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) spread at Jomo Kenyatta International Airport in Nairobi, Kenya February 12, 2021. REUTERS/Monicah Mwangi(REUTERS)
Anti-pandemic robot named Jasiri, disinfects the passenger arrivals area, amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) spread at Jomo Kenyatta International Airport in Nairobi, Kenya February 12, 2021. REUTERS/Monicah Mwangi(REUTERS)
trending

Robots deployed to boost Kenya's COVID-19 fight

The three glossy white robots, made in China and donated by Japan and the United Nations Development Programme, have been put to work at Nairobi's main international airport.
READ FULL STORY
Reuters
PUBLISHED ON FEB 16, 2021 04:54 PM IST

Jasiri, Shujaa and Tumaini only landed in Kenya just over two weeks ago, but they're already playing an important role in curbing the spread of the country's coronavirus epidemic.

The three glossy white robots, made in China and donated by Japan and the United Nations Development Programme, have been put to work at Nairobi's main international airport, keeping it disinfected and monitoring arrivals for signs of the virus.

As Jasiri - a Swahili word meaning "brave" - does his rounds, he sprays fine jets of sanitiser from containers attached to his sides, and takes infrared pictures with a camera mounted on an extendable neck while scanning hundreds of passengers per minute.

He takes their temperatures, records their data for storage and, in tone-flat English, tells those not wearing masks to put them on and those standing too close to others to respect social distancing rules.

"Jasiri’s role in this airport is to enhance the safety of international travel," airport operations manager, Simon-Peter Njoroge told Reuters.

"This is one more example of how the future is going to look,. The future is going towards contactless travel, it's going towards automation, it's going towards a greater focus on ... health security.... I see that as a powerful force for the enhancement of air travel."

Meanwhile, the trio are also helping to curb the spread of an epidemic that has so far killed almost 1,800 and infected more than 100,000 in the East African nation - and saving passengers time on arrival formalities.

"There was a long queue but ...we have a system which can take more than one hundred people's temperature at the same time," said Major Pascal, from Burundi. "That is good."


SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
nairobi kenya
Close
Anti-pandemic robot named Jasiri, disinfects the passenger arrivals area, amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) spread at Jomo Kenyatta International Airport in Nairobi, Kenya February 12, 2021. REUTERS/Monicah Mwangi(REUTERS)
Anti-pandemic robot named Jasiri, disinfects the passenger arrivals area, amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) spread at Jomo Kenyatta International Airport in Nairobi, Kenya February 12, 2021. REUTERS/Monicah Mwangi(REUTERS)
trending

Robots deployed to boost Kenya's COVID-19 fight

Reuters
PUBLISHED ON FEB 16, 2021 04:54 PM IST
The three glossy white robots, made in China and donated by Japan and the United Nations Development Programme, have been put to work at Nairobi's main international airport.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Snow falls in front of the Greek parliament in Athens, Tuesday, Feb. 16, 2021. A cold weather front has hit Greece, sending temperatures plunging from the low 20s Celsius (around 70 Fahrenheit) on Friday to well below freezing on Tuesday, and heavy snowfall in central Athens. (AP Photo/Thanassis Stavrakis)(AP)
Snow falls in front of the Greek parliament in Athens, Tuesday, Feb. 16, 2021. A cold weather front has hit Greece, sending temperatures plunging from the low 20s Celsius (around 70 Fahrenheit) on Friday to well below freezing on Tuesday, and heavy snowfall in central Athens. (AP Photo/Thanassis Stavrakis)(AP)
trending

Heavy snowfall drapes Athens in white blanket. See pics

AP
PUBLISHED ON FEB 16, 2021 03:46 PM IST
Snow is common in Greece’s mountains and in the north of the country, but much rarer in the capital Athens, particularly heavy snow.
READ FULL STORY
Close
FILE - In this Jan. 28, 2021 file photo, President Joe Biden signs a series of executive orders in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington. Biden campaigned on raising the national minimum wage to $15 per hour and attached a proposal doing just that to the $1.9 trillion coronavirus pandemic relief bill. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)(AP)
FILE - In this Jan. 28, 2021 file photo, President Joe Biden signs a series of executive orders in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington. Biden campaigned on raising the national minimum wage to $15 per hour and attached a proposal doing just that to the $1.9 trillion coronavirus pandemic relief bill. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)(AP)
trending

Joe Biden receives sweetest gift from grandkids in honor of President's Day

By Trisha Sengupta
PUBLISHED ON FEB 16, 2021 03:27 PM IST
Pictures of this gift were shared on Twitter by US President Joe Biden’s granddaughter Naomi Biden.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The image shows Priyanka Gandhi with her sister-in-law Michelle who passed away.(Instagram/@priyankagandhivadra)
The image shows Priyanka Gandhi with her sister-in-law Michelle who passed away.(Instagram/@priyankagandhivadra)
trending

Priyanka Gandhi shares throwback pics from her pre-wedding ceremony on Instagram

By Trisha Sengupta
PUBLISHED ON FEB 16, 2021 01:40 PM IST
Priyanka Gandhi shared two pictures from her ‘Phoolon Ka Gehna' ceremony.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The image shows a portion of the eatery's receipt (Facebook/@clubluckychicago)
The image shows a portion of the eatery's receipt (Facebook/@clubluckychicago)
trending

Couple leaves $2000 tip for restaurant servers due to this very special reason

By Trisha Sengupta
PUBLISHED ON FEB 16, 2021 12:44 PM IST
Chicago-based eatery Club Lucky took to Facebook to share this heartwarming story.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The image shows the tortoise named Turnip.(Facebook/@tennesseeaquarium)
The image shows the tortoise named Turnip.(Facebook/@tennesseeaquarium)
trending

Turnip the tortoise ‘dances’ during shower. Seen the cute video yet?

By Trisha Sengupta
PUBLISHED ON FEB 16, 2021 12:13 PM IST
The video was shared on official Facebook profile of Tennessee Aquarium.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The image shows the doggo sitting in front of the toy.(Reddit/@werdmouf)
The image shows the doggo sitting in front of the toy.(Reddit/@werdmouf)
trending

Derpy doggo gets spooked by peekaboo toy. Watch hilarious clip

By Srimoyee Chowdhury
PUBLISHED ON FEB 16, 2021 10:06 AM IST
There is a high possibility that the adorable video will leave you giggling hard.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Chan Jit Yen smiles as she hosts Malaysian students.(AP)
Chan Jit Yen smiles as she hosts Malaysian students.(AP)
trending

Malaysians in Singapore host stranded students to celebrate Lunar New Year

AP, Singapore, Malaysia, Lunar New Year, Human Interest Story
PUBLISHED ON FEB 16, 2021 09:36 AM IST
Malaysian Association in Singapore took the initiative to match stranded students with hosts.
READ FULL STORY
Close
A gibbon looks on inside his enclosure at the zoo in Sarajevo, Bosnia.(AP)
A gibbon looks on inside his enclosure at the zoo in Sarajevo, Bosnia.(AP)
trending

Two endangered golden-cheeked gibbons find new home at Sarajevo zoo

AP
PUBLISHED ON FEB 16, 2021 09:18 AM IST
After arriving in Sarajevo from Slovenia, the pair — a male and a female — were placed under quarantine and are expected to make their public debut in mid-March.
READ FULL STORY
Close
AI-powered robot Ariel delivers room service to a guest.(REUTERS)
AI-powered robot Ariel delivers room service to a guest.(REUTERS)
trending

Hotel turns to robot hospitality amid pandemic in Johannesburg, South Africa

Reuters
PUBLISHED ON FEB 16, 2021 08:48 AM IST
Hotel Sky, which launched this year, is the first in Africa to use automated attendants.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The image shows a very happy boy named Treg Wheeler.(Instagram/@thehouseofwheeler)
The image shows a very happy boy named Treg Wheeler.(Instagram/@thehouseofwheeler)
trending

Differently-abled kid’s daily dance routine before school is a lesson on self-lo

By Srimoyee Chowdhury
PUBLISHED ON FEB 16, 2021 08:29 AM IST
“I love this! Isn’t confidence and self-love the best!” wrote an Instagram user while commenting on the video.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Larry the cat sits on the red carpet as he awaits Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas at Downing Street in London. Monday, Feb. 15, 2021 marks the 10th anniversary of rescue cat Larry becoming Chief Mouser to the Cabinet Office in a bid to deal with a rat problem at 10 Downing Street.(AP)
Larry the cat sits on the red carpet as he awaits Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas at Downing Street in London. Monday, Feb. 15, 2021 marks the 10th anniversary of rescue cat Larry becoming Chief Mouser to the Cabinet Office in a bid to deal with a rat problem at 10 Downing Street.(AP)
trending

Larry the cat completes 10 years as UK's chief mouser

AP
PUBLISHED ON FEB 15, 2021 08:20 PM IST
The former stray, adopted from London’s Battersea Dogs and Cats Home, was given the title Chief Mouser to the Cabinet Office, an unofficial pest control post.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The Indian Army used three dogs, namely Jaya and Mani of indigenous Chippaparai breed, and a Cocker Spaniel called Casper, for the demonstration.(ANI)
The Indian Army used three dogs, namely Jaya and Mani of indigenous Chippaparai breed, and a Cocker Spaniel called Casper, for the demonstration.(ANI)
trending

Army dogs deployed to demonstrate capability to detect Covid-19. Watch

ANI
PUBLISHED ON FEB 15, 2021 08:12 PM IST
The sensitivity and specificity of both the dogs obtained from the screening of 279 urine and 267 sweat samples during the initial trial procedure was found to be very high.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Dozens of grey seals rest on a sandbank close to Walde lighthouse in Marck near Calais, France, February 4, 2021. Picture taken with a drone on February 4, 2021. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol(REUTERS)
Dozens of grey seals rest on a sandbank close to Walde lighthouse in Marck near Calais, France, February 4, 2021. Picture taken with a drone on February 4, 2021. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol(REUTERS)
trending

Northern French coast witnesses return of over 250 wild seals

Reuters
PUBLISHED ON FEB 15, 2021 06:47 PM IST
Seals, which have no natural predators in the English Channel, have been a protected species in France since the 1980s and as a result they have begun to return to the coast.
READ FULL STORY
Close
A welcome sign has been posted on the foot-over bridge as it will be the entry point to Guwahati from the Northeastern states.(ANI)
A welcome sign has been posted on the foot-over bridge as it will be the entry point to Guwahati from the Northeastern states.(ANI)
trending

Foot-bridge decorated with bamboo inaugurated in Guwahati

ANI
PUBLISHED ON FEB 15, 2021 06:32 PM IST
The foot-over bridge at Khanapara, primarily decorated with bamboo, is meant to showcase Assam's richness of its bamboo resources.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP