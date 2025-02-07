Menu Explore
Robots groove alongside humans in China, internet divided: 'Real passion is missing'

ByMahipal Singh Chouhan
Feb 07, 2025 02:18 PM IST

China’s Spring Festival Gala featured dancing robots, impressing many but unsettling others, sparking debate on AI in human art forms.

China once again finds itself at the centre of global attention, this time not for its AI advancements but for its dancing robots. The Spring Festival Gala, one of the world's most-watched television events, featured a unique act this year that has sparked both admiration and unease. Sixteen humanoid Unitree H1 robots performed a synchronised dance routine, seamlessly executing steps alongside human performers. They even performed the traditional Yangko dance move of tossing and catching handkerchiefs, leaving audiences in awe.

China’s Spring Festival Gala showcased dancing robots, wowing some but unsettling others who felt the performance lacked human emotion.(X/@UnitreeRobotics)
China’s Spring Festival Gala showcased dancing robots, wowing some but unsettling others who felt the performance lacked human emotion.(X/@UnitreeRobotics)

(Also read: China set to host world's first human-robot marathon with 12,000 humans racing alongside robots)

Unitree Robotics, the company behind these robots, took to social media to celebrate their success. Posting on X (formerly Twitter), they wrote:

"Unitree H1: Humanoid Robot Makes Its Debut at the Spring Festival Gala. Hello everyone, let me introduce myself again. I am Unitree H1 'Fuxi'. I am now a comedian at the Spring Festival Gala, hoping to bring joy to everyone. Let’s push boundaries every day and shape the future together."

Take a look here at the post:

A technological marvel

From an engineering perspective, this performance was nothing short of remarkable. The 1.8-metre-tall robots, weighing 47 kilograms each, underwent three months of AI-driven training to perfect their movements. Using laser SLAM technology, they adjusted their positions in real time, ensuring seamless coordination with the human dancers. This display of AI-powered precision highlights China’s rapid progress in robotics.

Loss of human expression?

However, not everyone was thrilled. A segment of the audience found the robotic performance unsettling. Critics argued that dance is an inherently human art form, an emotional expression of joy, sorrow, and passion—something robots, with their blank faces and programmed precision, can never truly replicate.

One user on social media remarked, "It's impressive, but also a bit eerie. Dance is about expression, and these robots have none."

(Also read: China's spherical robot takes crime fighting to a new level: 'Not only stops, detects crime too')

Another added, "They move well, but it's like watching a soulless version of a traditional performance."

Some viewers also found the robots' appearance disturbing. Their featureless faces, devoid of emotion, added to the discomfort, with one commenter writing, "Why do they look so creepy? If they had human-like faces, it would be even worse!"

Despite the mixed reactions, the clip of the performance has gone viral, amassing over 4.8 million views on X. While some see it as a breakthrough in AI and robotics, others wonder if the rise of such performances signals a future where human artistry takes a backseat to machines.

