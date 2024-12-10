China's spherical robot takes crime fighting to a new level: 'Not only stops, detects crime too'

Robots are increasingly becoming a part of everyday life, transforming industries and daily routines. The latest addition to that list is an eerie crime-fighting spherical robot introduced in China to assist the police. According to the manufacturers, the AI-based robot not only chases criminals but also detects crime to stop it. The image shows the crime-fighting spherical robot unveiled in China. (Screengrab)

“China’s just rolled out a spherical police robot that can chase down criminals, shoot nets, and even handle falls from heights! It moves at speeds up to 35 km/h — talk about a futuristic crime fighter!” an Instagram page wrote as they posted the video of the robot. The clip captures the robot moving along with a few humans on a busy street.

Take a look at the video:

What did social media say?

While some were blown away by this futuristic device, others were not so impressed. An individual wrote, “What is that gonna do it nearly cannot keep balance at snail pace.” Another added, “Robo-Cop.” A third posted, “What is it going to do? Roll over the criminal???”

Chinese robotics company Logon Technology claimed that its RT-G autonomous sphere is a "technological breakthrough." According to the company, these spheres are designed to replace humans in dangerous environments involving crime.

Reportedly, the AI-based balls can detect “disturbances or abnormalities around them.” They also use facial recognition to detect criminals known to police.

According to The Sun, the ball beast can smoothly operate on both water and land. It can also conquer any terrain with ease. Furthermore, the robotics company claims the sphere can withstand four tonnes of impact, making it “practically unstoppable.”

A gimmick?

When the robots were introduced last month, a few people believed it was a marketing stunt. However, these crime-fighting bots have been spotted in several parts of China, walking alongside police officers.

The robot can reportedly be equipped with non-fatal police gear, including tear gas sprayers, loudspeakers, net guns, and sound wave dispersal devices.

What are your thoughts on this crime-fighting robot?