China set to host world's first human-robot marathon with 12,000 humans racing alongside robots

China is gearing up for a historic event in April, as it hosts the world’s first marathon featuring both human and robot runners. The half-marathon, scheduled for the Daxing district of Beijing, will see 12,000 human athletes competing alongside humanoid robots in a thrilling 21 km race. The top three finishers, whether human or robot, will receive prizes, as reported by the South China Morning Post (SCMP). In April, Beijing will host China's first marathon featuring both human and robot runners.(Representational image/Pixabay)

Humanoid robots ready for the challenge

Organised by the administrative body of the Beijing Economic-Technological Development Area, or E-Town, the marathon will feature robots developed by over 20 companies. The robots must meet certain criteria, including a humanoid form with the ability to perform motions such as walking or running on two legs, rather than using wheels.

According to the official guidelines, the robots must be between 0.5 metres and 2 metres tall, with a minimum extension distance of 0.45 metres from the hip joint to the sole of the foot. Both remote-controlled and fully autonomous robots are eligible to compete, and operators will be allowed to replace batteries during the race if needed.

Tiangong to take part in historic race

One of the most anticipated participants is "Tiangong," a humanoid robot developed by China’s Embodied Artificial Intelligence Robotics Innovation Center. Tiangong can run at an average speed of 10 kilometres per hour, and last year, it made headlines by running alongside human competitors at the Yizhuang Half Marathon in Beijing. However, the upcoming race will mark the first time that humanoid robots will compete in the entire marathon from start to finish.

Robots as key to China’s future

The introduction of humanoid robots into sporting events is part of a larger initiative by China to address its demographic challenges. With an ageing population and a shrinking workforce, China has heavily invested in automation and robotics to sustain its economic growth. Humanoid robots are seen as essential to achieving self-reliance and enhancing the country’s competitive edge, particularly in the face of rivalry with the United States.

In 2023, China accounted for 51% of the world’s total robot installations, with 276,288 robots deployed, according to the International Federation of Robotics. The country is also planning an August event where humanoid robots will compete in track and field, football, and other skill-based challenges.