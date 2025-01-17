‘This is our territory': Chinese RedNote users take jab at American ‘TikTok refugees’

As a TikTok ban looms large in the United States, a growing number of young Americans are turning to Xiaohongshu, a Chinese social media platform known as RedNote among English speakers. Downloads of the app surged by over 200% year-on-year this week and 194% last week, according to Sensor Tower, a market intelligence firm. These numbers have catapulted Xiaohongshu to the top of both the iOS and Google Play stores in the US in recent days, as reported by China Daily. As downloads surged, Chinese RedNote users mocked American TikTok refugees joining the platform.(RedNote )

Chinese users react to 'TikTok refugees'

The influx of American users has sparked mixed reactions on Xiaohongshu, with many Chinese users taking jab at the new arrivals. They have coined the term “TikTok refugees” to describe Americans seeking alternatives to the embattled app.

One user commented, “Welcome to our world. Hope you adapt!”

Another joked, “Americans running from a ban to embrace another Chinese app? The irony writes itself.”

A third user said, “Looks like the US can’t quit us after all.”

Others offered light-hearted advice: “Remember, this is our territory—play nice!”

The TikTok ban explained

The US government last April enacted a law requiring ByteDance, TikTok’s Chinese parent company, to sell its American operations by 19 January this year or face a nationwide ban. Lawmakers, citing national security concerns, argued that ByteDance is influenced by the Chinese government, raising fears about potential misuse of Americans’ data and the spread of covert disinformation.

Despite interest from several US investors, ByteDance has refused to sell. The US Supreme Court recently indicated it might uphold the law, making a ban almost inevitable by the end of this week.

Seeking alternatives amid uncertainty

With 170 million TikTok users in the US facing the app’s imminent removal, Xiaohongshu has emerged as a surprising favourite. Observers have noted the irony of Americans gravitating toward a culturally Chinese platform. “It’s definitely funny that American teenagers are protesting the TikTok ban by using an even more Chinese app,” Ryan Broderick, a commentator on internet culture, told Al Jazeera.