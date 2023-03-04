Robots steal the show in Paris as they walk with models at fashion event

The different fashion shows held in Paris often bring something new to the table that leave people stunned. In a recent event, Coperni, a fashion brand, took that concept to a whole new level after they included robots in their fashion show along with human models.

Coperni took to their official Instagram page to share images from the show that captures Boston Dynamics’ canine automatons stealing the limelight during the event. “The Fall Winter 23 collection is a modern fable about the relationship between humans and technology,” the design brand wrote. “The show presents Coperni’s vision which is that there is neither a dominant nor a dominated, but that mankind and machine can live in harmony,” they added. In yet another post, they also shared one more picture of the robot dog with a model.

Take a look at the posts:

Both the videos received tons of comments from people. “We've all seen that black mirror episode right,” posted an Instagram user. “Noooooo robots!!! They could be deadly against humans in the future,” shared another. “Wow,” expressed a third. “Amazing,” wrote a fourth.

Netizens also took to social media to share snippets from the show. Just like this Twitter user who posted an image of the dogs on the runway.

Take a look:

The video has gathered more than 8,200 views and close to 100 likes. What are your thoughts on the robots walking with human models in the Paris fashion show?

