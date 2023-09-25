Rottweiler imitating woman’s expressions will leave you in splits. Watch

It's often observed that when two individuals, whether humans or animals, spend a substantial amount of time together, they can start to adopt each other's mannerisms and behaviours. In this particular instance, it appears that a Rottweiler has learned to mimic its human companion's facial expressions.

The image shows a dog with its pet parent. (Instagram/@nala_the_needy_rottie)

The video was shared on the Instagram page @nala_the_needy_rottie. The clip opens to show a woman telling how her pooch copies her facial expressions. She even demonstrates it. As the woman smiles in front of the dog, it too smiles. But as soon as she changes her expression and looks a bit more serious, the dog suddenly stops smiling and starts to imitate the woman.

Watch the video of this dog here:

This post was shared on September 20. Since being posted, it has garnered more than 21 million views. The share has also received several likes and comments.

Here’s what people are saying about this video:

An individual wrote, “Further proof that she is your child.” A second added, “She is so smart and cute!” “Your dog is in love with you,” expressed a third. A fourth posted, “So funny! Your dog is very in tune with you.”

“I think this is the funniest thing I’ve seen on the Internet. Literally laughing out loud,” shared a fifth. A sixth commented, “That’s it, dogs are humans. No one can tell me any different.” Many others have reacted to the video using laughing emoticons.

