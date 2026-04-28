1 lakh for 44 sq ft room? Woman’s tiny apartment in New York leaves internet stunned | Video

A tiny rented room in New York City has gone viral after a woman shared a tour of her 44-square-foot living space, drawing sharp reactions over the cost of housing in the city. Priced at $1,200 ( ₹1,00,000 approx) a month, the apartment lacks both a private bathroom and a kitchen, yet reflects the compromises many renters make in one of the world’s most expensive housing markets.

Woman’s tiny apartment in New York leaves internet stunned. (Instagram@calebwsimpson)

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The video was posted by US influencer Caleb Simpson. In this clip, the woman walks viewers through her compact one-room setup, where space is so limited that Simpson notes he can stretch his arms across its width.

Inside, the resident has tried to make the space her own. Walls are decorated with posters, accessories and clothes, adding colour to an otherwise cramped room. A loft bed helps maximise vertical space, while a small sink is the only in-room facility. She shares a hallway bathroom with five other residents, highlighting the trade-offs that come with such living arrangements.

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{{^usCountry}} The video has left many viewers stunned, with several questioning how such a small unit can demand such a high rent. Many also said the footage made them feel claustrophobic. Social media reactions {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The video has left many viewers stunned, with several questioning how such a small unit can demand such a high rent. Many also said the footage made them feel claustrophobic. Social media reactions {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Online reactions have been divided. Many criticised the high rent and blamed the housing market, while others expressed concern about the lack of basic amenities. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Online reactions have been divided. Many criticised the high rent and blamed the housing market, while others expressed concern about the lack of basic amenities. {{/usCountry}}

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“This is one of the reasons NYC will never have affordable apartments and housing… Then us native New Yorkers suffer the consequences,” a user commented.

“As long as she’s happy… not having a window would send my claustrophobia into a tailspin,” another user said.

“That’s crazy… Charging $1200 is robbery,” a third user wrote.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Shivya Kanojia ...Read More Shivya Kanojia is a journalist at Hindustan Times, where she works in the fast-paced digital news ecosystem with a strong sense of editorial judgement and a clear understanding of what makes a story both important and traffic-driven. An alumna of the Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC), Shivya brings a thoughtful balance of news value and audience relevance to her work, ensuring stories resonate beyond the immediate headline. Over the course of her three-year journey in the digital news space, Shivya has worked across a wide range of beats, including politics, civic issues, human-interest features and trending news. This diverse exposure has shaped her ability to approach stories with nuance, adaptability and context, whether she is breaking down complex developments or spotlighting everyday narratives that often go unnoticed. She is particularly drawn to human-interest stories, interviews and explainers that offer depth and clarity, aiming to move past surface-level reporting to explore the people, emotions and circumstances behind the news. Prior to joining Hindustan Times, Shivya worked with Firstpost and Times Now, where she covered a broad spectrum of topics and honed her skills in digital journalism . Outside the newsroom, Shivya enjoys discovering new cafés, drawn to good coffee, cosy spaces and unhurried conversations. Shopping is another pastime she cherishes, not always out of necessity, but often guided by instinct and the simple joy of stumbling upon unexpected finds. Above all, she treasures time spent with loved ones, finding meaning in shared laughter, simple moments and memories that linger long after. Read Less

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