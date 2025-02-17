10k perfume, 3k on facewash’: Man watches friend blow a month’s salary in 30 minutes, internet reacts

A Reddit user shared a jaw-dropping experience of accompanying his soon-to-be-married friend on a shopping spree that left him questioning his financial goals. The post quickly gained attention, with many debating the stark contrast between generational wealth and financial responsibility. Da Milano is an Indian brand of luxury leather accessories, known for its Italian design.(Pexel)

The user recounted the lavish shopping trip that took place at Da Milano at Elante, a luxury store known for its high-end Italian leather products. “He bought two pairs of Rosso Brunello shoes for ₹28,000 without a second thought,” the user wrote.

The spree didn’t stop there. The friend also picked up a Yves Saint Laurent perfume priced at ₹9,800 for a 60-ml bottle and a facewash worth ₹3,400—all in single instances, without bargaining or hesitation. “He saw it, told them to pack it, swiped his card, and picked up the bag,” the user described.

This extravagant display left the poster deep in thought. “I find myself content with what my parents have made for me. Now looking at his generational wealth… Oh god. I’m just lost in thoughts about how I can make money, so much that I don’t even bother about seeing the price tags.”

Take a look at the post:

The post sparked discussions online, with users weighing in on financial privilege, wealth aspirations, and the reality of different economic backgrounds.

A user wrote, “I have been humbled like this many times. One of my relative visits london to shop as he think he feels better deals there. But the thing is I have also seen way more people who are 10-100x less privileged than us. At those time I feel grateful for what I have and work for what I want.”

Another added, “I’ve just made peace with the fact that because of my conditioning, even if I did have that kind of generational wealth, I wouldn’t have spent it on nouveau rich desires. Mera ek perfume, ek bag, ek joota, ek belt se chal jaega.”

One user wrote, “difference in lifestyle. i’m honestly fine with my 250rs ka facewash it works well. perfume is a good thing to invest in but im not earning so i have no comments..”

