25 LPA salary 'too little' for an Indian nuclear family? Investor's expense list divides internet

There’s no one-size-fits-all answer when it comes to determining the exact amount a family would require to sustain in India. Various aspects, including family size, cost of living, and lifestyle, determine the amount. An investor recently shared a post on X about this aspect and came up with an amount that, in his opinion, is “too little” for a family to survive. Expectedly, his post has ignited a debate on social media. The investor’s detailed ₹ 25 LPA salary breakdown for an Indian nuclear family has gone viral. (Unsplash/pkumar26)

“25 LPA is too little for running a family. 25 LPA = in hand 1.5L per month. Family of 3 would spend 1L on essentials, EMI / rent. 25K for eating out, movies, OTT, day trips. 25K for emergency and medical. Nothing left to invest,” investor Sourav Dutta's controversial post read, sparking a heated debate on X.

Dutta’s post sparked a flurry of comments on X. While some opposed his opinion, a few supported it.

What did X users say about this post?

An individual wrote, “ ₹25 LPA with no debt and reasonable spending habits will become rich in a few years.” Another added, “So what do you want us to do? Clickbait tweets for attention.” A third posted, “They wouldn't live in such flats where they have to pay ₹1 lakh emi or rent... I'm sure they are more sorted than that!!”

A fourth expressed, “You want to spend 25k on Dining out, OTT, and Movies EVERY MONTH, and then you complain that there is nothing left to save!! Indians are really weird.” A fifth added, “A family spending 25k a month for "medical" would never spend 25k a month on miscellaneous expenses like eating out, day trips, etc. Please don't misguide people with ridiculous calculations.”

What is the average salary in India?

According to Glassdoor, the average base pay in India is ₹9,45,489 per year. The minimum salary can range from ₹8,000 to a maximum of ₹1,43,000 monthly.

Based on data from Statista, Uttar Pradesh has the highest average salary at ₹20,730, and Gujarat has the lowest average salary at ₹18,880. According to a survey published on Forbes, the average salary for male employees in India is ₹1,953,055, and for females, it is ₹1,516,296.

What are your thoughts on this investor’s post?