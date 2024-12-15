3,000 for paneer dish? Indian entrepreneur's food bill goes viral for all the wrong reasons

An Indian YouTuber took to X to praise a restaurant's policy to not exact a service charge from the customer but the photo of the food bill he shared has caught the internet's attention. Ishan Sharma, a startup founder and entrepreneur, posted the photo of a food bill he received after enjoying a big meal at a restaurant and praised the eatery for its pricing model. Below the large bill amount, the receipt read: "We levy no service charges."(X/ishansharma7390)

"Restaurants, take note!," he wrote along with the post that showed a bill of five food items. The vegetarian meal included paneer khurchan, daal bhukhara, paneer makhani with khasta roti and pudina parantha. The bill for the five items came to be a whopping ₹10,030.

Below the large amount, the receipt read: "We levy no service charges." Sharma praised this move by the restaurant but his compliment was not well-received by most on X who were shocked to see the large amount of money he spent for the meal. (Also read: Indian man sparks a row by leaving only 10% tip in US restaurant)

Take a look at the post here:

Social media shocked by food bill

Many users were shocked that Sharma paid such high prices for a typical north Indian meal. " ₹2900 for paneer makhani, ₹1125 for three paranthas and ₹400 for a roti," pointed out one user.

"Jitne paise aapne Paneer Makhni ke pay kiye hain utne mein Darbhanga University mein MA ho jaati hai," said another user. Several others resonated with the sentiment arguing that ₹10,000 is what most people will spend on a weekend getaway or a big shopping spree. One user even suggested buying a pair of good quality earphones instead.

(Also read: Indian man trashes iconic Vegas 5-star over ₹1,200 water: ‘I'm spoilt by Taj')

Others mocked Sharma for lauding the missing service charge when he already paid so much money for the food. "Bro they charged you Rs. 375 for a roti worth Rs. 25, they wouldn't care to collect a 10% SC," said one of them.

"Increase price to a point that they don’t need service charge separately," said another.

"I think, they have added service charge and all other charges in each dish's price. 375 INR for 1 roti (Khasta or whatever) - You can get a full meal in this on Zomato without any discount," said a third user.