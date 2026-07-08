35 LPA in Bangalore vs 28 LPA in Gurgaon: Techie compares eBay and Amazon offers, asks if 'FAANG' tag is worth it

A techie has sparked a discussion on Reddit after seeking advice on choosing between 2 lucrative job offers - one from Amazon in Gurgaon and another from eBay in Bangalore.

The post drew mixed reactions from social media users. (Unsplash/Representational Image)

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In a post titled "Amazon Gurgaon vs eBay Bangalore - Choosing between FAANG Brand and a Higher Fixed Base," the software engineer said that he plans to join a new company in September and eventually switch to firms such as Adobe or Microsoft in Delhi-NCR within the next 12 to 18 months to stay closer to their hometown in Uttar Pradesh.

The techie shared a detailed breakdown of both offers.

He shared that the Amazon Gurgaon package includes a fixed base salary of ₹19.17 lakh, a ₹6.47 lakh joining bonus in the first year, a ₹1.5 lakh relocation bonus, and stock grants worth ₹15.56 lakh vesting over 4 years. "Gross Year 1 Total: ₹27,89,800," the user wrote in the Reddit post.

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{{^usCountry}} On the other hand, the eBay Bangalore offer includes a ₹24 lakh fixed base salary, a ₹1.5 lakh joining bonus, a ₹1 lakh relocation bonus, a performance bonus worth ₹2.4 lakh, and stock grants worth $25,000 vesting equally over 4 years. The total first-year compensation is approximately ₹34.8 lakh, he shared. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} On the other hand, the eBay Bangalore offer includes a ₹24 lakh fixed base salary, a ₹1.5 lakh joining bonus, a ₹1 lakh relocation bonus, a performance bonus worth ₹2.4 lakh, and stock grants worth $25,000 vesting equally over 4 years. The total first-year compensation is approximately ₹34.8 lakh, he shared. {{/usCountry}}

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Despite the nearly ₹7 lakh difference in annual compensation, the techie wondered whether turning down Amazon's brand name could hurt future opportunities.

"Will I miss out on automated resume shortlists or recruiter screenings at top tech firms if I turn down the Amazon brand tag for eBay?" the user asked.

He also asked whether future salary hikes during job switches would be calculated primarily on fixed base salary, which favours eBay's ₹24 lakh package over Amazon's ₹19.17 lakh.

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(Also Read: ₹55 LPA Japan offer to stay in Jaipur: 'I made the right call'">Techie explains why he turned down ₹55 LPA Japan offer to stay in Jaipur: 'I made the right call')

What did social media say?

The post drew mixed reactions, with many users prioritising work-life balance over brand value.

One user wrote, "Please don't join amazon, it's horrible. They have the worst work culture and the working hours are also 12-14 on average. Do not chase the FAANG dream. Earn well, be healthy!"

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"ebay any day. Wlb (work life balance) at amazon is pretty bad," commented another.

"As someone who worked at both Amazon and eBay, I would choose Amazon anyday. Reason: Better long term career growth. Talented peers and lot of learnings. And in initial stages of career you should work hard rather than chilling somewhere. Perks at amazon are far better. Pip culture is similar at both places, so choose better company name to get pipped from," wrote a third user.

"If your ultimate goal is to move to google, the answer is amazon and not ebay. Amazon also will have much better money at higher levels, likes of sde3 where TC > 1cr. Impossible to reach that at ebay. Only reason to go to ebay would be if you value the culture and WLB in the short term," suggested another.

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(Disclaimer: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.)