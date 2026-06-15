45,000 on rent, 1.1 lakh on shopping and outings: Bengaluru woman breaks down monthly expenses

Bengaluru’s rising cost of living often becomes a topic of discussion on social media, with residents frequently sharing how much they spend on rent, food, transportation and leisure. As housing costs and lifestyle expenses continue to climb in India’s tech capital, many people have been debating what it really takes to live comfortably in the city.

The woman shared that she spent nearly ₹1.84 lakh in May 2026 while living alone. (Instagram/@bloomingalchemy_nee)

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Adding to the conversation, a Bengaluru woman has gone viral after sharing a detailed breakdown of her monthly expenses, revealing that she spent nearly ₹1.84 lakh in May 2026 while living alone.

The woman, who goes by @bloomingalchemy_nee on Instagram, posted a reel titled “My Expenses in Bangalore – May 2026” and listed her major expenses for the month. According to the post, she spent ₹45,000 on rent for a two-bedroom apartment, ₹3,250 on electricity, ₹7,500 on Swiggy orders, ₹6,000 on a cook, ₹4,000 on a maid and ₹8,000 on Uber rides.

However, the biggest expenses came from lifestyle spending, with ₹60,000 spent on cafés and outings and another ₹50,000 on shopping. Her total expenditure for the month stood at ₹1,83,750, excluding investments.

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{{^usCountry}} Sharing the post, she wrote, “Living alone in Bangalore. Please tell me I’m not the only one funding the Bangalore economy.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Sharing the post, she wrote, “Living alone in Bangalore. Please tell me I’m not the only one funding the Bangalore economy.” {{/usCountry}}

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HT.com has reached out to the Instagram user. The article will be updated once a response is received.

Take a look at the post below:

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The post quickly caught the attention of Instagram users, many of whom were surprised by the amount spent on shopping and social outings.

Reacting to the figures, one user commented, “So you are telling me you spend 1.1 lakh every month on dining and shopping?”

Another jokingly wrote, “Ye thoda kam nhi hai personality ke hisab se.”

(Also Read: ₹26,000 per month in Bengaluru">Intern explains how she survived on ₹26,000 per month in Bengaluru)

'Millennial' couple’s monthly expense

Meanwhile, earlier this month, a millennial couple living in Bengaluru shared a detailed breakdown of their monthly expenses. Taking to Instagram, Megha and her husband, Shubham, gave a glimpse into the lifestyle of a family of 3, which prioritises health and fitness while managing household and childcare expenses. The duo revealed that their family spent ₹1.66 lakh in May, excluding investments and vacation expenses.

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The couple shared that rent and utilities formed the largest chunk of their monthly budget. “Of course, this is our largest expense, which amounted to ₹68,000,” they said. The family also spent heavily on health and fitness. They even detailed the cost of maintaining household support, along with other miscellaneous things such as groceries, eating out, entertainment, shopping, etc.