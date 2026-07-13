' 60,000 on rent, 10,000 on groceries': Indian student in France breaks down 81,000 monthly expenses

An Indian student living in France has sparked a discussion on Instagram after breaking down her monthly expenses as an international student in Lille. Her claim that she manages her grocery bill on just 100 euros (around ₹10,900) a month particularly caught the attention of social media users, with many questioning whether it was realistic.

The student claimed she manages her grocery bill on just 100 euros (around ₹10,900) a month. (Instagram/@reine.living)

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In a video shared on Instagram, Reine, a 20-year-old Indian student pursuing her bachelor's degree in Lille, detailed that she spends around 750 euros (approximately ₹81,000) every month on living expenses.

"My biggest expense is my rent. I pay 550 euros (nearly ₹60,000) per month for shared accommodation, while still having my personal bathroom," she said. She added that she spends around 100 euros (around ₹10,900) per month on groceries because she mostly cooks at home.

Reine further said that because she has a student transport pass, she pays just 32 euros (Around ₹3,500) a month to travel across Lille, making it easier to explore the city on weekends.

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{{^usCountry}} Apart from essentials, the student said she sets aside 50 euros to 70 euros (around ₹5,500 to ₹7,600) for lifestyle expenses, including coffee with friends, shopping, trying Indian restaurants when she misses home, and occasional weekend outings. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Apart from essentials, the student said she sets aside 50 euros to 70 euros (around ₹5,500 to ₹7,600) for lifestyle expenses, including coffee with friends, shopping, trying Indian restaurants when she misses home, and occasional weekend outings. {{/usCountry}}

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"Overall, I spend around 750 euros (around ₹81,000) per month. Of course, your budget will depend on your city and lifestyle, but that gives you a realistic idea of student life in France," she said in the clip.

Watch the video below:

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(Also Read: Indian woman walks home barefoot at 4:30 am in France, says ‘this kind of safety and freedom is rare’)

What did social media say?

The video quickly drew reactions from viewers, many of whom were surprised by her estimates, particularly her grocery budget and rent.

Reacting to the post, one user wrote, "It's not possible that you are paying 550 euros for accommodation. It's too expensive for sharing also. And 100 euros for groceries, no way ..... why ? I spend more."

"100 eur on grocery??? Unbelievable," commented another.

"100 euros on groceries for the entire month? no way," wrote a third user.

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One user also felt she was overpaying for accommodation. "550 in Lille for shared accommodation? Girl, you are paying too much. My studio was 462," the user wrote.

HT.com has reached out to the student. The article will be updated once a response is received.