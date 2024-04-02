 Ryanair’s sassy reply while reacting to passenger’s 'no window' post is hilarious | Trending - Hindustan Times
Ryanair’s sassy reply while reacting to passenger’s 'no window' post is hilarious

ByTrisha Sengupta
Apr 02, 2024 08:42 AM IST

“Finally happened to us, we booked a window seat with no window,” an X user wrote and tagged Ryanair in their tweet.

Customers often use social media to express their opinions about products or services. It is not uncommon for consumers to share their complaints on online platforms, too. A flyer did just that and shared a post about booking a “window seat with no window” while flying with Ryanair. The company, in its signature savage style, addressed the issue, and its response may leave you in splits.

The image is shared by an X user about their “window seat with no window” on a Ryanair flight. (X@gabipaonessa)

“Finally happened to us, we booked a window seat with no window. Such an incredible experience. Thanks, Ryanair,” X user Gabi wrote. The user also shared a picture of a man sitting on a window seat with no window.

Also Read: Woman asks for refund from Ryanair citing husband’s affair, airline responds

Ryanair reacted to the share and retweeted the X user’s post. The company added, “Staring at it won’t change it”.

Take a look at this entire interaction here:

The post was shared a day ago. Since then, it has accumulated more than 3.3 lakh views. The share has additionally collected nearly 6,500 likes. People posted varied comments while reacting to the share.

What did X user say about Ryanair’s response?

“At least draw a window on it!” joked an X user.

“There's at least some window there. What do you expect? You pay 1/3 for a flight, you get 1/3 of a window,” added another.

Also Read: Ryanair shares savage reply to customer’s complaint tweet

“You guys should really just draw a window there, ideally in crayon. Thank me later,” joined a third.

“I love you, Ryanair admin, you inspire me,” expressed a fourth.

“You can't be angry at Ryanair with this comeback. Oh no,” wrote a fifth.

