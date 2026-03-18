Saas-bahu drama on full volume irks ex-Google MD on IndiGo flight

A Singapore-based co-founder and former Google executive raised the issue of inconsiderate flyers after suffering in silence through an IndiGo flight where a mother-daughter duo blasted shows at full volume, minus earphones. Parminder Singh said that he was unable to concentrate on the book he was reading due to the racket. Former Google MD Parminder Singh took to social media to write about his IndiGo flight experience (X/@parrysingh)

Singh took to the social media platform X to talk about the incident, which took place on a Singapore to Delhi IndiGo flight.

Inconsiderate co-passengers on IndiGo flight Parminder Singh, the former MD of Google Display - APAC region, said he was flying the Singapore-Delhi route in the premium business class when he encountered the disruptive mother-daughter duo.

He noted how inconsiderate co-passengers can ruin even the most comfortable flight.

“Indigo Stretch is quite a decent option for Singapore-Delhi, though inconsiderate co-passengers can undo even the best experience,” wrote Singh.

The co-founder of ClayboxAI said that even before takeoff, a young girl in the row ahead of him started watching something on her iPad without bothering to wear earphones. Her mother, sitting next to her, did not bother to admonish her.

Mother follows suit In fact, instead of rebuking her daughter, the mother followed suit. According to Singh, he had planned to hand the woman a pair of inexpensive headphones while gently suggesting that she get her daughter to use them.

He dropped that plan when the mother started watching a Hindi soap opera on her phone — again without earphones so the whole cabin could hear the saas bahu drama.