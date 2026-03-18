Saas-bahu drama on full volume irks ex-Google MD on IndiGo flight
A former Google executive, Parminder Singh, recounted a disruptive flight experience with a mother-daughter duo watching videos at full volume.
A Singapore-based co-founder and former Google executive raised the issue of inconsiderate flyers after suffering in silence through an IndiGo flight where a mother-daughter duo blasted shows at full volume, minus earphones. Parminder Singh said that he was unable to concentrate on the book he was reading due to the racket.
Singh took to the social media platform X to talk about the incident, which took place on a Singapore to Delhi IndiGo flight.
Inconsiderate co-passengers on IndiGo flight
Parminder Singh, the former MD of Google Display - APAC region, said he was flying the Singapore-Delhi route in the premium business class when he encountered the disruptive mother-daughter duo.
He noted how inconsiderate co-passengers can ruin even the most comfortable flight.
“Indigo Stretch is quite a decent option for Singapore-Delhi, though inconsiderate co-passengers can undo even the best experience,” wrote Singh.
The co-founder of ClayboxAI said that even before takeoff, a young girl in the row ahead of him started watching something on her iPad without bothering to wear earphones. Her mother, sitting next to her, did not bother to admonish her.
Mother follows suit
In fact, instead of rebuking her daughter, the mother followed suit. According to Singh, he had planned to hand the woman a pair of inexpensive headphones while gently suggesting that she get her daughter to use them.
He dropped that plan when the mother started watching a Hindi soap opera on her phone — again without earphones so the whole cabin could hear the saas bahu drama.
“I was in the last 150 pages of a gripping book - the kind you want to finish in one peaceful stretch. I had a plan - a spare pair of inexpensive headphones! I thought I’d lean forward after takeoff and say, “Excuse me, would you like to ask your daughter to use this?” Subtle!” Singh wrote in his X post.
“After take off, before I could make my move, the mother pulled out her own phone… and started a Hindi serial. Full volume,” he said.
Giving up on the possibility of changing their behaviour, the former Google and Twitter employee resigned himself to his fate.
“I resigned to my fate, put on my ear blockers and went back to my book. I’m still a few pages short, thanks to a steady background noise of saas-bahu drama and a youth influencer!” he concluded.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORSanya Jain
Sanya Jain is an Assistant Editor with Hindustan Times Digital. She has nearly a decade of experience in covering offbeat stories that speak to the everyday experience - from viral videos to human interest copies that spark conversation. Her interests stretch across business, pop culture, social media trends, entertainment and global affairs. Before joining Hindustan Times, Sanya spent two years with Moneycontrol and five years with NDTV. She holds an undergraduate degree in English literature from St Stephen’s College, Delhi, and a master’s in journalism from the Xavier Institute of Communications, Mumbai. Sanya has a sharp eye for spotting emerging trends and looking for newsworthy angles to elevate viral posts into meaningful narratives. She was the first one, for example, to cover Narayana Murthy’s remark on 70-hour work weeks that sparked a national conversation. She is equally at ease writing about business leaders as about the common man, about issues of national importance and memes that amuse social media. Sanya enjoys speaking with content creators, newsmakers and entrepreneurs to transform everyday moments into engaging, slice-of-life stories that resonate with readers. When she is not working, Sanya can be found curled up with a good book. Born and raised in Lucknow, she has spent the last several years in Delhi. She is deeply interested in animal welfare and now spends a lot of her time running after her destructive orange cat.Read More