Sachin Tendulkar shares video of girls and boys playing cricket together in Mumbai, says ‘sports is an enabler for equal

Sachin Tendulkar is an active social media user. Be it on Twitter or Instagram, he often shares posts that range from snippets of his personal life to talking about social issues to sharing messages of positivity. Just like his recent share in which he wrote about how sports can be an “enabler for equality” and posted a video of a cricket match.

“Wonderful to see girls & boys play a cricket match together. Sport can be a great enabler for equality. Saw this recently in MIG Club Mumbai. Well done!” he wrote. He also shared the hashtag #CricketTwitter.

Take a look at the video of the cricket match:

Wonderful to see girls & boys play a cricket match together. Sport can be a great enabler for equality.



Saw this recently in MIG Club Mumbai. Well done!#CricketTwitter pic.twitter.com/iEAoCn3PV7 — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) March 25, 2022

The video has been posted a little over two hours ago. Since being shared, the clip has accumulated more than 70,000 views. Alongside, the tweet has also gathered over 4,300 likes and the numbers are only increasing. The share has also prompted people to post various comments.

“Imagine Bumrah and Mithali are out for toss in an IPL match as two contesting captains,” wrote a Twitter user. “I’ll not be astonished if in future mixed cricket be introduced in sporting events like the Commonwealth Games or Olympics,” shared another. “Diversity, Equity and Inclusion in sports is the need of the hour!” expressed a third.