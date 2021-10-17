Home / Trending / Sachin Tendulkar shares video of kid playing cricket, Ranveer Singh reacts
Sachin Tendulkar took to Instagram to share the video that prompted a response from Ranveer Singh.
The image taken from the video shows the kid bowling.(Screengrab)
Published on Oct 17, 2021 12:11 PM IST
By Trisha Sengupta

A video shared by Sachin Tendulkar has turned into a source of amusement for many on Instagram, including actor Ranveer Singh. There is a chance that the video involving a kid playing cricket will wow you too.

“Wow! Received this video from a friend… It's brilliant. The love and passion this little boy has for the game is evident,” he wrote while sharing the video.

The video is a montage of small clips showing the kid bowling. The entire video is super entertaining to watch.

Take a look at the clip:

+

The post, since being shared, has gathered more than 1.3 million reactions and the numbers are only increasing. Several people shared their responses to the video.

“Bamboozled,” Ranveer Singh wrote while reacting to the video. Brett Lee too shared a comment and wrote, “The kid can play.” Rashid Khan wrote “Skills” along with a few fire emoticons.

What are your thoughts on the video?

